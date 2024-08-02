Stanford's David Bailey named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List ahead of 2024 season
Training camp is officially underway for the Stanford Cardinal ahead of the 2024 season, signaling the beginning of the ACC era for Cardinal athletics. While the talent was certainly acknowledged heading into the preseason, with players such as Elic Ayomanor (Maxwell Award watch list), Gaethan Bernadel and Levi Rogers (East-West Shrine Bowl 1000) and Tristan Sinclair (Allstate Wuerfell Trophy, Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, East-West Shrine Bowl 1000) earning high watch list honors, linebacker David Bailey was honored for both his performance and character, earning a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.
Standing for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity, the Lott IMPACT trophy takes into account both a player’s character on and off the field as well as all-around performance, and was established by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation and honors defensive players, also being the first national college football award that is West Coast oriented.
Having excelled on the field for the Cardinal throughout his tenure, winning awards such as the 247Sports True Freshman All-American (defense), outstanding freshman, preseason honorable mention All-Pac-12 LB by the media and being named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list among others, Bailey has established himself as a Stanford star while also displaying every trait of what it means to be a Cardinal.
Selected among 42 other people, Bailey makes the list alongside names such as Travis Hunter (Colorado), Denzel Burke (Ohio State), Cobee Bryant (Kansas), Tacario Davis (Arizona) among others.
Some key achievements from his sophomore season include the season opener at Hawaii when he finished with six tackles, 4.0 TFL (25 yards), 3.0 sacks (20 yards), and a QBH. He also recorded his first multi-sack game of his career, and the three sacks in the game are the most for a Cardinal player since Henry Anderson in 2014.