Stanford's Mosley earns Freshman of the Week honors following big game vs. Louisville
Ever since Emmett Mosley V arrived on The Farm, expectations have been high for the freshman as the former three-star recruit came in expected to be a major contributor right off the bat for the Stanford Cardinal. And while the start of his college career was delayed due to an injury, he was always in Stanford’s plans as in his first game back, he wasted no time in making his presence known.
Ever since that first game, Mosley has only continued to get better and become more of a focal point on offense, with his most recent performance against Louisville earning him 247Sports True Freshman of the Week honors.
In what was an upset win for the Cardinal, who took home a last second 38-35 victory over the then ranked No. 19 Cardinals, Mosley was everywhere for Stanford, finishing the day with 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the school record for most receptions by a true freshman in a game. Catching Stanford’s first completion of the game, it was just the start of what was a dominant outing for the Chicago native as he also caught the team’s first touchdown of the game when quarterback Ashton Daniels found him open for a 62 yard score in the first quarter.
But the highlight of the game for Mosley was the last drive of the game where, after Louisville failed to convert on a 4th and 10 play, the Cardinal got the ball back with the game tied and in good field position. It was Mosley's touchdown catch with 0:45 left in the fourth that tied the game, and ultimately put them in a position to win the game as time expired thanks to Emmet Kenney's 52-yard boot.
“We had been recruiting him for a long time,” Stanford head coach Troy Taylor said of Mosley after the win over Louisville. “When he made the commitment to us, we knew he was a special player. He's got unbelievable skills, his resiliency [and] his toughness. He really rose to the occasion. [I’m] not surprised at all.”
Targeted 14 times, Mosley only dropped one pass and while he quickly emerged as a starter, listed as a starter in the same game that he made his college debut, the game against Louisville was only the second time this season that Mosley saw double digit targets, with him nearly surpassing his production for the season up to that point in one game. Entering the game against Louisville, Mosley only had 22 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown and now has 35 catches for 361 yards and four scores.
While coming in this year with the expectation that he would most likely play, injuries have forced young guys like Mosley to play much quicker and get more action than initially expected. A part of a recruiting class that ranked 31st in the nation, Mosley’s strong play provides optimism that Stanford can improve even more in 2025 and take a bigger step forward in Taylor’s third year at the helm.
Playing high school football in Rancho Margarita, California for Santa Margarita Catholic, Mosley chose to come to Stanford over offers from schools such Arizona, Alabama, UCLA, Colorado and Georgia. Coming from a football family, with his father being a star for Notre Dame back in the 1990s, he entered college ready to create his own legacy that he hopes will be remembered forever.