Stanford's Wide Receiver Room Could See Big Upgrade in 2025
Stanford’s wide receiver room looks scary. Although the room only consists of 11 guys, the depth is unreal. Whether it is one of their returning players, or one of their incoming guys, they are sure to have a phenomenal room.
Returning for the Cardinal are Tiger Bachmeier, Jason Thompson, Myles Libman, Tyler Kuo, Marcus Brown, and Owen Van Loben Sels. Although they lost two of their stars in Elic Ayomanor and Emmett Mosley V, they still were able to bring back some solid pieces, though Bachmeier seems the most ready to take the next step, at least initially.
Incoming for the Cardinal are C.J. Williams, David Pantelis, Caden High, Jordan Onovughe, and JonAnthony Hall. With two power five transfers looking for a new opportunity, two FCS stars moving up a level, and a four star incoming freshman who can shake things up, there is no doubt that a few guys will emerge as the next stars of Stanford football.
Throughout training camp, Williams has emerged as a leader both vocally, as well as leading by example.
“It's been really, really good so far,” Williams stated, regarding what it’s like coming in as a transfer. “We come in an unknown territory where transfers aren't really the common thing in Stanford. You don't get 15 transfers at Stanford. I mean that's a lot. Other schools, you get 20, 30 transfers, and obviously, I've been at other schools where we had that.”
Williams has played at USC and Wisconsin over his three year career. As a freshman with the Trojans, he gathered four receptions for 34 yards. After a transfer to Wisconsin, he put up 31 receptions for 396 yards in two seasons in Madison. He is now at Stanford, and providing senior leadership throughout the program.
Williams also talked about the receiver room.
“It's a smaller room, but we're extremely close. Right now, I'm kind of taking on the older guy role, the veteran. I came in, started having guys come to my house, taking them to church with me. I wanna have a great year.
"I wanna have an NFL year, but whatever can help the team win. And whatever I can do to lead these guys and grow them all as players, is honestly what I will do and what I'll continue to do."
Stanford fans should have full faith in their receiver room, and it could be the difference maker to having an improved season.