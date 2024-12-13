Stanford signee will bring dynamic skillset to new-look receiving core
For the teams that have seen their seasons end, national signing day has come and gone, with many programs locking in young talent that will help them improve their fortunes and fight for a playoff spot in 2025. In Stanford’s case, 19 new players put pen to paper and opted to begin their college careers on The Farm and make a name for themselves as they look to bring the Cardinal back to glory.
One of the biggest names that Stanford was able to land was wide receiver Jonanthony Hall, whose talent will bode well in an already loaded receiving room.
A four star prospect out of Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana, Hall’s addition comes at a great time as after it was recently announced that wide receivers Jackson Harris and Jayson Raines would enter the transfer portal, Hall comes in looking to be a solid replacement for the soon to be lost talent.
Choosing to play for Stanford over offers from programs such as Notre Dame, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois among others, Hall will get the chance to receive a top notch education while also getting to play Power Four football.
Listed at 6’1”, 175 pounds, Hall has the ideal size for a prototypical receiver while also showing that he is capable of being the top pass catcher for any team that he is on, finishing his last two high school seasons having totaled over 1,000 receiving yards.
As a senior, he ended the campaign having caught 91 passes for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games, once again ending the year in the discussion as one of Indiana’s top receivers. In total, he had 171 catches for 2,740 yards and 23 touchdowns over his three year varsity career and led his school to a section championship in 2024.
Hall’s dominance in high school has led to him earning all sorts of recognition, being named to the 2024 Preseason Big School All-Indiana Team, being an Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State award winner in 2023, the Fishers Football Offensive Warrior Award, among others.
As a recruit, was rated the No. 1 receiver in Indiana by ESPN and On3 Sports as well as being a unanimous four-star prospect, and ranked top 50 nationally at wide receiver by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN. An all-around athlete, Hall also excelled in basketball and track, being named a team captain for basketball, while also being a valuable piece to his track team that won state this year. He is a strong student as well, earning two cum laude awards and one magna cum laude award.
A top athlete who also excels in the classroom, Hall represents the ideal prospect for a program like Stanford and with the opportunity that he is getting on The Farm, he will join the team not taking anything for granted, with the goal of becoming another legend in the long and rich history of Stanford football.
Coming in with players such as Elic Ayomanor, Tiger Bachmeier and Emmett Mosley V expected to make up the big three at receiver in 2025, Hall may not take on a big role right away but with the luck that the program has had with its freshman receivers over the last few seasons, it is not above the realm of possibility that Hall becomes a major bright spot for the program in 2025.