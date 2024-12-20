Stanford star receiver named a finalist for Canadian football award
The legend that is Elic Ayomanor continues to grow. On Thursday, it was revealed that Stanford receiver Ayomanor made the short list for a very prestigious award, being named a finalist for the Jon Cornish Trophy.
The award, which is awarded to the best Canadian player in all of NCAA football, and is given to the player that exemplifies a combination of on-field performance, leadership and overall contributions to their programs. All the athletes that made the short list have demonstrated all the skills and perseverance that the award is designed to recognize.
Ayomanor, who finished the season as Stanford's leading receiver with 63 catches for 831 yards and six touchdowns, is a finalist for the award for the second year in a row and has established a reputation as one of the most intriguing wideouts in all of college football.
Last year, Ayomanor actually took home the Jon Cornish Trophy, making him the first Pac-12 or ACC player to ever win the award.
Missing the entirety of his true freshman campaign, Ayomanor played in his first college season in 2023, finishing with 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. The school record holder for most receiving yards in a game, Ayomanor accomplished that feat against Colorado on Oct. 13 of the 2023 season when he caught 13 passes for 294 yards while helping the Cardinal pull off a massive comeback victory after being down 29-0 at the half.
Along with Ayomanor, other finalists for this year's award include Boise State safety Ty Benefield, Rutgers linebacker Daniel Djabome, UNLV defensive back Jett Elad and Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who is the younger brother of two-time winner Nathan Rourke. The winner of the award will be announced on Monday, Dec. 23.