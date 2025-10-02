Stanford to Release Bobblehead Honoring Legendary QB
Stanford’s football season has been filled with highs and lows through the program's first five games. The Cardinal lost a heartbreaker to Hawaii, and have been dominated on the road by BYU and Virginia, but have also gotten great wins against Boston College and San Jose State, both at home.
Thanks can be thrown around to many different people. Players such as Ben Gulbranson, Micah Ford, Matt Rose, and Collin Wright have been key to the Cardinal’s success this season.
Even coaches such as interim head coach Frank Reich and coordinators Nate Byham (Offense), Andy Thompson (Defense), and Bobby April (Defense). But the one person who deserves the most credit of them all is general manager Andrew Luck.
It was last November when the news came out that Luck had been hired to save the Stanford program, becoming the GM, and essentially the boss of the Cardinal football program.
He made intriguing moves during the offseason, such as signing talent on the field as well as an interim head coach in Reich. Even though Stanford is 2-3, Luck deserves tons of praise for his positive attitude and direction with the program, as even the tough losses have shown bits and pieces of what this program will be made of.
Luck played at Stanford from 2009-11, where he quickly made his name notable. In his freshman season, he threw for 2,575 yards, getting 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions with a completion percentage of 56.3%.
Not bad for a freshman, but his sophomore season blew his previous numbers out of the water. 3,338 yards, 32 touchdowns, just eight interceptions and a 70.7% completion percentage made him the offensive player of the year in the Pac 10. His junior season, in the Pac 12, he won it again, after throwing for 3,517 yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 71.3%.
These were some of the best years for Stanford football, especially in recent times. The Cardinal went 23-3 from 2010 to 2011, including two New Year’s Six appearances and a victory in the Orange Bowl.
Stanford is beyond grateful for Luck’s success and impact on the field as a player, and on the sideline as a coach. That’s why on November 29th, the Cardinal program is honoring Luck with his own bobblehead, when Stanford takes on Notre Dame.
The relic contains Luck in a captain suit, a nod to Captain Andrew Luck, a parody twitter account that has taken the Stanford program over by storm. He holds a football in his right arm, and has a Stanford white helmet sitting in front of him. Under, the text reads “General Manager Luck.”
Stanford will be competing against Notre Dame in what could be a thrilling rivalry matchup. Luck could stay undefeated against the Irish (3-0), but instead of on the field, this time, he will be helping pull the strings on the sidelines.