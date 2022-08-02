Stanford viewed as bounce-back candidate by ESPN

After a decade of being one of the best and most consistent programs in the country, Stanford has sputtered over the past few seasons.

The Cardinal are coming off their second below .500 season in the past three years, and many experts and databases alike are calling for them too have yet another underwhelming season.

However, ESPN's (exclusive content) Bill Connelly created a list of teams that are candidates for breakthrough and bounce-back seasons and Stanford were among the programs featured. Improving upon three wins shouldn't be that big of an ask, but when you look at the defense anything is an improvement. While Connelly wasn't calling for an eight or nine win season, it was six wins which would give Stanford a chance to play in a bowl game. Connelly also pointed out what Stanford needed to work and why they struggled in 2021 saying:

a lot of Stanford's offensive issues could be tied to inexperience and injuries, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback Tanner McKee, big slot man Elijah Higgins, tight end Benjamin Yurosek and one of the most experienced O-lines in the country should assure an offensive rebound, and that alone could improve the win total. But the defensive issues are endemic at this point. Shaw's loyalty to defensive coordinator Lance Anderson has not been rewarded, and all four linemen in last year's rotation are gone. Stanford will score more points and win more games, but a major rebound will require quite a few defensive upgrades.

McKee may be facing the most pressure a Stanford quarterback has felt in sometime due to the fact that he is being viewed as a first round pick, and as someone who is supposed to resurrect the program. Having to drag along an anemic defense won't do him in any favors, but with the weapons around him Stanford could potentially have a very underrated offensive unit.

Their tough schedule also won't make amassing six wins easy, but Stanford needs to capitalize on the games against non-ranked opponents while also pulling off an upset or two. If the Cardinal are unable to bounce back, adjustments will likely have to be made on the coaching staff whether it be at the coordinator or head coaching spot.