Stanford vs. BYU game rescheduled
It is normal for some future opponents to be revealed early, as team’s more often than not will announce who they will play the following season before official schedules are released. And it looks like one of Stanford’s biggest games has already been revealed for next season, as the Cardinal will travel to Provo, Utah to face the BYU Cougars on September 6, 2025.
Originally slated to face the Cougars in 2031, the game was moved up six years and will now take place during the 2025 season. Part of a series of games that began in 2013 and further extended in 2020, this game will renew the agreement put in place between the schools as four of the previously scheduled games were canceled due to BYU going from an Independent school to being members of the Big 12 beginning this season.
For Stanford, the addition of the BYU game to its schedule now gives it three out of the four required non-conference opponents, with the team scheduled to begin its season in week zero on August 23, 2025 in Hawaii against the Rainbow Warriors followed by its tilt against the Cougars. The other non-conference game that Stanford is scheduled to play will be on September 13 against San Jose State.
For BYU, adding Stanford to its schedule helps satisfy the Big 12 strength of schedule requirement that began in 2016 that requires each Big 12 team to face at least one non-conference Power Four team per season. With Stanford in the ACC, it makes this game a perfect addition to BYU’s calendar.
The rest of Stanford’s schedule is still to be determined, but its 2025 slate of ACC opponents has already been revealed with Boston College, Cal, Florida State and Pittsburgh scheduled to come to Palo Alto while the Cardinal will hit the road and visit Miami, North Carolina, SMU and Virginia.