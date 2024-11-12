Stanford vs. Cal Big Game Kickoff Time and TV Info
The home stretch of the season is finally here. Coming off of a bye week, the Stanford Cardinal (2-7, 1-5 ACC) have shifted their focus on preparing for their next game, as the No. 22 ranked Louisville Cardinals come to town this weekend for a big time showdown. A win will be vitally important for Stanford as despite being out of bowl contention, they would be able to snap a six-game losing streak and pick up their first conference win since week four over Syracuse.
While Louisville is on the front of everyone’s minds for this week, the biggest game and arguably the most important game on Stanford’s schedule is against the Cal Golden Bears, with the Big Game being one of the most storied matchups in college football history. With the game scheduled to occur in Week 12, directly after the Louisville game, it finally got a kickoff time and TV channel.
Confirmed earlier in the week, the Cardinal will visit Cal on Saturday, Nov. 23 for a 12:30 p.m. (PT) kickoff time, the fourth straight week in which the team will play a noontime contest. Expected to be shown on the ACC Network, it will mark the final time this season in which the Cardinal will be featured on the network, as their final game against San Jose State will be broadcast on CBS.
First meeting in 1892, Stanford and Cal have played each other a grand total of 126 times, with the Golden Bears winning the 2023 matchup by a score of 27-15. While the Cardinal are currently on a three-game losing streak in the matchup, they lead the overall series 66-53-11, last winning in the 2020 season by a score of 24-23. Alternating sites each year, the even numbered seasons are the seasons in which Cal hosts, while the odd numbered seasons see the game come to The Farm. The winner of the game gets a trophy called the Stanford Axe.
After losing to NC State in their most recent game, the Cardinal are now on a six game losing streak, which they will look to end when they face Louisville this weekend, where a win would give them a massive momentum boost as they prepare to take on their rivals. After falling to TCU in a close battle in week one, Stanford then beat Cal Poly and Syracuse in its next two games before a blowout loss to in week five Clemson triggered the downfall.
For Cal, the 2024 season has been a surprising one for them. Despite being 5-4, each loss has been by no more than five points, with its biggest loss coming in week four to Florida State, where a hard fought game saw the Golden Bears leave Tallahassee with a 14-9 loss. Their other three losses were against No. 8 Miami (39-38) on the last play of the game, No. 22 Pittsburgh (17-15) and NC State (24-23).
Sitting in 16th place in the ACC, right in front of Florida State and right behind Cal, the Cardinal will especially want to win the Big Game this year in order to finish ahead of the Golden Bears in the standings. It will be a challenging game, but as is always the case when these two teams meet, it will be a fun and competitive matchup.