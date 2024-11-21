Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor earns prestigious award
Football is not the only thing that he is good at. This season, sophomore wide receiver has been a star for the Stanford Cardinal, having caught 48 passes for 660 yards and six touchdowns. All year long, Ayomanor has been the exact type of presence that a rebuilding Stanford team has needed.
But off the field, Ayomanor is just as dominant each and every day, putting his best foot forward in the classroom. And because of that, he was honored with a Go Bowling Military STEM Scholar-Athlete award.
The award honors one player from each university that is represented in the Go Bowling Military Bowl game, either the ACC or the American Athletic Conference (AAC), and is given to players who are majoring in a STEM subject and who are hoping to enter a STEM related career. Ayomanor is a computer science major, therefore making him eligible for the award.
Currently possessing an overall grade point average of 3.96, Ayomanor is a two-time selection to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll and has also been named a First-Team Academic All-American two times during his career. A model student and a leader on the field for the Cardinal, Ayomanor will go down in history as one of the greatest that Stanford has ever seen.
The two teams that are invited to play in the Go Bowling Military Bowl this year and who have players who won the award will be honored at the Dec. 28 contest. Since the Cardinal are not bowl eligible this season, Ayomanor will unfortunately not have the chance to be recognized for this achievement. The game will take place on the 28th, which is Saturday, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Kickoff is slated for 2:45 p.m. (PT) and will air on ESPN.