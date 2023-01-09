Stanford's star tight end Benjamin Yurosek set to return for 2023 season

Following the conclusion of what ended up being a dreadful season for Stanford, the Cardinal lost a majority of their starters to the transfer portal or the NFL Draft.

Troy Taylor left Sacramento State coming off his third playoff appearance at the FCS level, and inherited a roster that will be home to one of the biggest overhauls in the country. On offense the entire opening day starting line from a year ago is in the portal or is gone, the team's three best receivers are draft bound, and starting quarterback Tanner McKee is also looking to hear his name called come draft day.

There was one player on offense that the fan base and coaching staff alike were curiously waiting to see if he'd return or depart, and that was star tight end Benjamin Yurosek. The Bakersfield native who will be a senior next year has NFL Draft potential, but clearly thinks he can raise his draft stock with one more year, as he announced via Twitter that he will be running it back.

He led the team in receiving yards last season, and was second on the team in catches this season with 49. Even with that surplus of catches, it was evident that he needed the ball in his hands more. Something he will likely get an opportunity to do next season with Taylor's offense being much more pass catcher friendly.

For reference, the past two years at Sacramento State, tight end Marshel Martin has led the team in catches and receiving touchdowns, which was probably a huge part of Taylor's pitch to Yurosek.

We don't have the slightest idea of who will be the starting quarterback next season, but we do know that they will have at least one proven pass catcher to throw too in Yurosek who is widely viewed as one of the best tight ends in the country.