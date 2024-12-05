This Stanford football WR in line for big role in 2025
Another Stanford football season in the books, and while the results were not what the program was hoping for, as it finished 3-9 for the fourth consecutive season, hope for the future is bright as the appointment of former quarterback Andrew Luck as the program’s general manager brings a massive boost to a once dominant football school.
But while there are many areas of the team for Luck to improve, there were also a lot of players who proved that they should be the face of the rebuild going forward. One of those players, wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, really showed out and proved that he was arguably the team’s most impactful freshman, making his presence for the future vital.
Missing the first three games of the season due to an injury, Mosley made his college debut against Clemson in week five and wasted no time in making his presence known, catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
From then on, Mosley became a massive focal point in the offense, putting together multiple games with over 100 yards receiving and even being the leading receiver in a few of those games as well. Mosley finished his first campaign with the team with 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns, finishing as the second leading receiver on the team, behind Elic Ayomanor.
Mosley’s big year in only his first season on The Farm was one for the ages, with him putting together one of the best seasons by a freshman receiver in school history and also putting himself in line for an even bigger role next year. Ayomanor is eligible to return next season, but having generated some NFL interest, it remains to be seen whether or not he will elect to come back to the Cardinal or pursue a career at the next level.
With a lot of uncertainty surrounding Ayomanor, Mosley being locked in for more years and having gotten the amount of experience that he did this season makes him a prime candidate for a breakout sophomore year, where he could potentially put himself into the conversation of being one of the top receivers not only in the ACC, but in the entirety of Division I FBS football.
A former three-star recruit out of Santa Margarita Catholic, Mosley chose Stanford over offers from UCLA, Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State, among others. His junior season of high school saw the 6’2” wideout haul in 78 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in only 10 games played, earning honors such as an All-American Bowl invite and being named to the All-CIF Division I team.
His strong high school career earned him a consensus top-10 ranking in California for wide receivers, being ranked at No. 2 by ESPN and No. 3 by 247Sports.
There will be a lot of changes ahead of next season, but knowing what the program has in Mosley should give them utmost confidence that they can build an offense around him and make him a major presence in 2025 as the Cardinal look to return to the top of the college football landscape.