Three Cardinal make Pro Football Network's Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

Stanford's playmakers continue to be pinpointed as some of the best in the conference
There are two things that we know about Stanford's offense ahead of the 2022 season, when they didn't struggle with injuries last season they were a well oiled machine, and they are very experienced. 

Two members of the Cardinal offense and one from the defense received some preseason media attention as Pro Football Network announced their Preseason All-Pac-12 Team. Both receiver Elijah Higgins and offensive tackle Walter Rouse were selected to the first team, and corner Kyu Blue Kelly was the lone Stanford representative on the defensive side of the ball. 

Higgins headlines a receiver corps that ranks among the best in the country, and are all looking to stay available for Tanner McKee who is poised for a breakout year. Higgins finished last season with 45 catches for 500 yards, and four touchdowns through 10 games. 

Rouse is the anchor of the offensive line, which is one of the groups that the team needs a huge improvement from as they were statically one of the worst in the country a year ago. 

And lastly, it is no surprise that Kelly graced the first team. The Cardinal defensive back might be the player with the most hype around him out of everyone on the entire team. He has been tabbed as a potential first round pick in next year's NFL Draft, and is looking to help solidify what was a struggling defense last year. 

On paper, this Stanford team has a ton of talented players that are among the best in the conference but the team needs to put everything together in order to end the dry spell that the program has been in. 

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

