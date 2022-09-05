Three observations about Stanford during Week 1

The Stanford Cardinal handled business in their Week 1 win over Colgate, and are now in the process of preparing for the top-15 ranked USC Trojans.

This game has major implications as USC is currently viewed as the Pac-12's last playoff candidate, but that won't stop Stanford from doing everything in their power to pull off the upset in consecutive seasons.

Both teams played below average FCS teams, so there wasn't much to take from the games but there were definitely some things that stood out when watching Stanford in their 41-10 win. A couple of these things were certainly help Stanford in their matchup against USC, but one of them could be the difference between them winning or losing the game.

As it stands, USC has a 74.6% chance of winning the game according to ESPN's FPI and is currently favored by just nine points. If this is any indication of how close the game will be, that means that when the clock hits zero there will be specific plays that we look back at, and view as the difference.

With that being said, let's dive into my observations from Stanford's Week 1 win.