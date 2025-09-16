Top Five Plays From Stanford Football's Win Over Boston College
On Saturday night, Stanford took on Boston College in their first ACC matchup of the year.
Going into the game, the Cardinal had a terrible start to the season. They lost on the road at Hawaii on a walk-off field goal, followed by a dominant loss at BYU two weeks later. Through two games, Stanford had just one offensive touchdown and just hadn't gotten in much of a rhythm when they had the ball.
However, when Stanford took on Boston College, all the negativity went out the window. The Cardinal scored two offensive touchdowns, and looked dominant themselves for most of the night in their 30-20 victory. Here are the Cardinal’s top five plays from Saturday night:
5. Fumble to Gain Momentum
Just a few minutes before the half, Boston College had a 17-6 lead, and sat on the 17 yard line, close to scoring yet again. However, a muffed snap fell out of Boston College QB Dylan Londergan's hands and into the hands of Stanford DE Clay Patterson. After a quick touchdown drive (69 yard TD to Sam Roush) and another miscue from the Eagles on a pick six, Stanford had taken the lead.
4. Micah Ford Breakout Run
Late in the third quarter with the game tied 20-20, the Stanford defense struck once again, causing a fumble at the goal line as the Eagles tried to punch in a touchdown of their own. The ball was recovered by Stanford and the game was completely changed from that point forward.
Ford went from his own 20 yard line, and busted out for 75 yards, taking it to the BC five yard line. He followed that up with a run into the end zone that gave the Cardinal the lead for good.
3. Sam Roush Touchdown
There was no more relieving moment than Roush’s electric touchdown with Stanford trailing 17-6 late in the second. Throughout the offseason, Roush was expected to be a key offensive contributor, but his chemistry with QB Ben Gulbranson didn’t look great early this season.
However, the sigh of relief followed by screaming cheers erupted in Stanford stadium when Gulbranson found Roush for 69 yards and a touchdown to keep the Cardinal in the game. The Cardinal had led 6-0 before allowing 17 unanswered to Boston College, which had a feeling of "here we go again." This touchdown got rid of that feeling in a hurry.
2. Goal line Fumble
On fourth and goal from the half yard line, Boston College elected to go for it, hoping to get a touchdown to get a seven point lead late in the third quarter.
Unexpectedly, the Eagles fumbled, and that play call completely turned the momentum of the game to the Cardinal. Boston College went scoreless the rest of the night, while Stanford was in the end zone themselves just two plays later after 80 yards of rushing from Micah Ford.
1. Collin Wright Pick Six
The top play of the day, undoubtedly, was Stanford DB Collin Wright’s pick six. Coming off of the Roush touchdown, Stanford wanted to get one more stop to go into the half down just four.
But Wright had other plans. He grabbed the ball from the receivers' hands, and took it all the way back for a Stanford touchdown, giving the Cardinal back the lead. Considering his early season injury issues, seeing Wright come back strong and make a huge play that ultimately helped Stanford win the game was huge for this program.
While the interception was huge, the timing of it was also a big factor. Stanford had just capitalized on a fumble, turning that into a touchdown, and after an incompletion on first down of this Boston College drive, Stanford had scored yet again. In the span of five total plays from scrimmage (3 Stanford, 2 BC) the score had gone from 17-6 to 20-17.
Stanford had some great plays that truly dictated the win on Saturday. These plays build momentum for the rest of the season, and keep the Cardinal’s goals alive. They'll travel to Virginia this weekend, in another game that could be winnable if they continue playing like they did on Saturday.