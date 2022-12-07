Skip to main content

Top receivers in the transfer portal and where they could end up

There are some extremely skilled pass catchers in the transfer portal

The transfer portal is in full swing after its official opening on December 5, as players from across the country are seeking a new home to finish out their career. 

Some programs like Colorado are expected to be ultra aggressive in the transfer portal, while others like Stanford are being decimated by the portal and cannot fight back. 

A common theme that we have been beginning to see on a regular basis, is highly touted quarterbacks and wide receivers enter their names into the portal. In some instances like Hudson Card's, he is looking for an opportunity to be a starter after being beat out. In other instances, like the Jordan Addison saga a year ago, NIL combined with playing at a more competitive program may be an influence. 

Regardless of what the motivation is, there are a handful of transfers out there in that portal that can really provide a boost to a program. So, with that being said let's take a look at some of the big name transfer receivers that have announced their intentions to transfer, and where they are possibly being linked to!

Dominic Lovett (Missouri)

Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) runs in for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Lovett was one of the best receivers in the country last season recording 56 catches for over 840 yards. He also is the only Power 5 WR to not have a single drop while being targeted at least 70 times this season. He will have top programs vying for his services, as he easily would be the best pass catcher on 99% of teams in college football.

He reportedly has heard form LSU, where he almost transferred as a freshman, Tennessee, and Alabama could also swoop in and grab him. 

Potential Fits: LSU, Tennessee, Alabama 

Dante Cephas (Kent State)

College Station, Texas, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) receives the pass from Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (not shown) during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

Dante Cephas will have every Power 5 calling him thanks to his stellar season. The first-team All-MAC wideout recorded 48 catches for 744 yards and 3 touchdowns this season, highlighted by a 246-yard performance vs. Ohio. 

He has already posted offers from Georgia, Miami, and Notre Dame. He also is scheduled to visit Penn State. 

Potential Fits: Penn State, Pitt, Georgia

Dorian Singer (Arizona)

Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) makes a touchdown catch against USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) during the first half at Arizona Stadium.

After a strong freshman season that saw him grab 18 catches for 301 yards, he saw a massive jump in production in 2022. He recorded 66 catches for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best receivers in college football. He like many of the other pass catchers on this list have been receiving huge offers since the opening of the portal.

Potential Fits: Oregon, Colorado, Miami 

Rara Thomas (Mississippi State)

; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas (0) gestures during a run that would result in a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

A product of Mike Leach's air raid system, Rara Thomas recorded 44 catches for nearly 630 yards, and seven touchdowns. Major programs have been pursuing, and his process is going extremely quick.

He is already scheduled to visit Georgia, and is reportedly going to visit Auburn as well. 

Potential Fits, Georgia, Auburn, Tenesee 

Dont'e Thornton (Oregon)

Utah's Zemaiah Vaughn strips the ball from Oregon wide receiver Dont e Thornton as the No. 12 Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Utah Utes in Oregon s final home game of the season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The 6-foot-5 former four-star is looking for a fresh start after a what some might call an underwhelming tenure in Eugene. He played in 15 games in two years there, recording 26 catches for 541 Yards and three touchdowns. 

His size and potential will certainly spark the interest of programs around the country. 

Potential Fits: Texas, Maryland, USC

