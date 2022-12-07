Top receivers in the transfer portal and where they could end up

The transfer portal is in full swing after its official opening on December 5, as players from across the country are seeking a new home to finish out their career.

Some programs like Colorado are expected to be ultra aggressive in the transfer portal, while others like Stanford are being decimated by the portal and cannot fight back.

A common theme that we have been beginning to see on a regular basis, is highly touted quarterbacks and wide receivers enter their names into the portal. In some instances like Hudson Card's, he is looking for an opportunity to be a starter after being beat out. In other instances, like the Jordan Addison saga a year ago, NIL combined with playing at a more competitive program may be an influence.

Regardless of what the motivation is, there are a handful of transfers out there in that portal that can really provide a boost to a program. So, with that being said let's take a look at some of the big name transfer receivers that have announced their intentions to transfer, and where they are possibly being linked to!