WATCH: Stanford's locker room goes crazy after huge win over Notre Dame

After coming up short the past few games the Cardinal were able to win against Notre Dame
  Author:
  Publish date:

The ongoing theme of Stanford's season up until Week 7 was that the team would make costly mistakes, which of course would lead to a devastating loss.

We saw some progress last week against Oregon State when the team held a lead the whole entire game and was looking much better than weeks past, but again, a couple costly mistakes near the end of the game led to Stanford losing within the final 30 seconds. This week against Notre Dame, you could tell there was an aura around the team as soon as the game started, the defense wasn't getting exposed like weeks past and the offense was making timely plays. 

Not only did the win end their four game losing streak this year, but it also ended Stanford's three game losing streak against Notre Dame. The defensive unit for Stanford, who had been gashed each and every week was the star of the game. They contained Notre Dame's two headed monster at running back, and they also forced two turnovers which is as many as they had total on the year. 

The vibes in the locker room after the win seemed immaculate, as it is evident the team was thrilled to finally stop getting in their own way. 

When head coach David Shaw spoke to the media there seemed to be a temporary weight lifted off his shoulder, as losing a fifth straight game could have been detrimental. Now, the Cardinal have finally ended the streak of not having beat a FBS program sine last season, and also have some momentum as they take on a struggling Arizona State team. 

They also return home to Palo Alto with a piece of hardware, as the they will be holding onto the Legend's Trophy for the first time in a few years.

 

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrates in the closing seconds of the 16-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
