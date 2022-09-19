Skip to main content

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 3

A few Pac-12 teams are majorly trending upwards in the latest edition
After what was a fairly decent Week 3 for the Pac-12 conference, six teams saw their ranking rise in ESPN's latest FPI rankings. 

The talk of the conference this week has been Washington, thanks to their huge win over No. 11 Michigan State. The Huskies may won by 11, but the game was not nearly as close as the score indicated as there was never a doubt. Both USC and Utah were able to blow out some of the Mountain West's top teams in Fresno State and San Diego State, and Oregon was able to embarrass No. 12 BYU. 

One of the more underrated wins that many people are glossing over is Arizona beating FCS powerhouse, North Dakota State. 

Even with all of these positives there were some negatives during Week 3 as Colorado looked so bad they issued an apology, Arizona State lost and fired their coach, and Cal was inches away from beating Notre Dame. 

Let's take a look where every Pac-12 team stands in ESPN's latest FPI rankings. A reminder, the data base as explained by ESPN is a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

They do not match the AP Poll, so do not be surprised if some teams dropped that you weren't expecting.

116. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

Previous Ranking: 104 

77. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 80

71. Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

Previous Ranking: 53

63. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal football players gather and sing for fans after defeating the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 62

61. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 76

60. Cal

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 74

46. UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Previous Ranking: 45

36. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 50 

21. Washinton

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Previous Ranking: 25 

20. Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 32

13. Utah

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Previous Ranking: 10

11. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 8 

