Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 3

After what was a fairly decent Week 3 for the Pac-12 conference, six teams saw their ranking rise in ESPN's latest FPI rankings.

The talk of the conference this week has been Washington, thanks to their huge win over No. 11 Michigan State. The Huskies may won by 11, but the game was not nearly as close as the score indicated as there was never a doubt. Both USC and Utah were able to blow out some of the Mountain West's top teams in Fresno State and San Diego State, and Oregon was able to embarrass No. 12 BYU.

One of the more underrated wins that many people are glossing over is Arizona beating FCS powerhouse, North Dakota State.

Even with all of these positives there were some negatives during Week 3 as Colorado looked so bad they issued an apology, Arizona State lost and fired their coach, and Cal was inches away from beating Notre Dame.

Let's take a look where every Pac-12 team stands in ESPN's latest FPI rankings. A reminder, the data base as explained by ESPN is a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

They do not match the AP Poll, so do not be surprised if some teams dropped that you weren't expecting.