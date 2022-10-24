Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 8

If you haven't been following the Pac-12 this season, you may be missing out on some of the most competitive and intense football of the year.

The conference has had up to five teams ranked at once, and is full of surprises. These past two weekends may have been two of the most important weekends for the conference, as we have seen the last two undefeated teams fall. Now, the conference is in a four to maybe even six team race for the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship.

Let's take a look where every Pac-12 team stands in ESPN's latest FPI rankings. A reminder, the data base as explained by ESPN is a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."