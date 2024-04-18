New Stanford coach Kate Paye 'disappointed' by Kiki Iriafen entering name into transfer portal
The end of the Stanford season was one that all happened so quickly, and still has fans trying to get their bearings.
The Cardinal blew a double digit lead in their Sweet 16 loss to North Carolina State, legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement days later, and their leading scorer Kiki Iriafen entered her name into the transfer portal. It was a quick decision by Iriafen who was in attendance of VanDerveer's retirement presser. The plan from the moment VanDerveer stepped down was to appoint her long-time assistant Kate Paye as the head coach, which officially come to fruition this week.
However, when asked asked by reporters if she would return next season at VanDerveer's presser, Iriafen declined to answer.
Paye had her introductory press conference on Wednesday, and when asked about Iriafen, Paye seemed to imply that ship has sailed. She instead focused on how much a loss Iriafen is.
“We are disappointed … but if that’s a choice that she feels like she has to make, we respect it,” Paye said. “She told me that she’s made the decision to enter the portal for personal, family reasons.”
Losing the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year is absolutely brutal for Stanford, especial with Cameron Brink off to the WNBA. They will have to turn to junior Brooke Demetre along with other young forwards like Nunu Agara and Courtney Ogden who saw some action this seaosn. Their star-studded incoming freshmen Harper Peterson and Kennedy Umeh will also have a chance to contribute right away.