Ledecky earns ultimate honor in being USA flag bearer for Olympics closing ceremonies
It was an eventful 16 days, but with the closing ceremonies happening on Sunday night, the Paris Olympics are now officially over. Just like the opening ceremony, each country had flag bearers for the festivities and in the case of the United States, one of this year’s elected flag bearers for the 2024 games was none other than former Stanford Cardinal standout Katie Ledecky.
Ledecky, along with rowing gold medalist Nick Mead, earned the honor to represent the U.S. as a flag bearer after putting together another dominant Olympics that saw her go home with four medals; a gold in the 800 and 1500 meter freestyle, a silver in the 4 x 200 meter freestyle relay and a bronze in the 400 meter freestyle. With her selection, she becomes the first female swimmer ever to receive the honor as a flag bearer and aside from Michael Phelps at the 2016 opening ceremony and Gary Hall in the 1976 games, is only the third ever swimmer to be one.
Her selection has been one in the making, considering how dominant she has been over the years and how much of an Olympic legend she has become. She felt an extreme sense of pride when she heard the news.
“I am incredibly honored to represent Team USA as a flag bearer as we close our time in Paris together,” Ledecky said in a statement on Olympics.com after finding out the news. “I am so proud of this team’s accomplishments in Paris and excited to celebrate with my teammates on Sunday.”
At Stanford, Ledecky wasted no time in becoming a superstar, not only setting 12 NCAA records as a freshman, but also winning countless awards including Swimmer of the Meet at the Pac-12 championships and being honored with top female collegiate athlete recognition.
Now finished with four Olympics, it still remains unclear whether or not Ledecky will compete in the 2028 edition in Los Angeles, but whatever she decides to do, Palo Alto, as well as the entirety of the United States, are proud to have had such a dominant talent represent them on a worldwide stage.