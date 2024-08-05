Stanford Alum Katie Ledecky Makes History at Paris Olympics
In 2012, 15-year-old Katie Ledecky was introduced to the world, making her Olympics debut in London and winning a gold medal in stunning fashion in the 800 meter freestyle, coming within milliseconds of breaking the world record and securing her first ever competitive medal in a major world competition. Fast forward 12 years, and Ledecky has made history and became the most decorated female Olympian in American history.
Achieving that feat at this year’s Olympics in Paris, Ledecky solidified her legacy with another dominant showing, winning gold medals in the 800 meter freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle while winning a silver in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay and a bronze medal in the 400 meter freestyle. Ledecky has been particularly dominant in the 1500 meter freestyle throughout her career, not only setting the new Olympic record this year, but also possessing the world record and the top six fastest times in the world for that event.
A Stanford alum, who swam for the Cardinal from 2016-2018, was a star for Stanford the moment she joined the team, setting a dozen NCAA records and nine American records in her first season with the team, earning the Honda Cup Award for her efforts which recognizes the nation’s top female athlete. She was the first freshman in over 30 years to win the award, winning it the season right after the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Ledecky won four gold medals and one silver and was the second-most decorated athlete at those Olympics, sitting only behind the great Michael Phelps.
At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Ledecky added four more medals to her win total, winning golds in 800 meter and the 1500 meter freestyle while earning silvers in the 400 meter freestyle and the 4x200 meter freestyle relay. Still only 24-years-old, Ledecky looked to continue on with her Olympic career, and with her sights set on dominating yet again in Paris, opted to begin training at the University of Florida where she also became a volunteer coach.
The next Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028, and while Ledecky has hinted that she would like to compete on home soil, it still remains to be seen whether or not that will occur, as she will be 31 years old by the time the next games roll around. Whatever ends up happening, one thing that is for certain is that Ledecky will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it.