Stanford Athletics Extends Historic NCAA Title Streak to 50 Consecutive Years

Is there anybody better? Since it was established in 1885, Stanford University has earned its reputation for being one of, if not the best, academic institution in the country. They continue to churn out thousands of successful individuals each and every year and admitting only the best of the best for scholars.

But athletically, Stanford is no slouch either, having a rich history of success in all sports while producing several notable pro athletes.

From John Elway, Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey on the football side alone, to Katie Ledecky, Asher Hong and many, many more in recent years. Success in Stanford athletics is so strong, that over the weekend, Cardinal athletics did the impossible in winning a national title for the 50th straight year.

This athletic year's first title was achieved in men's gymnastics, with the Cardinal winning the national title at the NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships in Champaign, Illinois.

The heroics of two freshmen, Cooper Kim and Jun Iwai, sent Stanford home as the champions and have provided Cardinal athletics a historic moment to enjoy. 50 consecutive years with a national title is truly remarkable.

Stanford press release

STANFORD, Calif. - The latest chapter was written on April 18, 2026, at 8:36 p.m. inside State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. And, as history has shown, it most likely won’t be the last.

Thanks to Stanford's wire-to-wire victory at the NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships, the Cardinal extended one of the most recognizable streaks in the history of collegiate athletics.

Stanford has now captured at least one NCAA team championship for 50 consecutive years, a jaw-dropping streak that dates back to the 1976-77 campaign. The Cardinal has won 126 of its 138 overall NCAA team titles during the 50-year streak.

Never an off-year. Never a near-miss. Never a doubt.

Instead, at least one NCAA trophy has found its way back to The Farm every season for five decades, beginning on Nov. 28, 1976, when the men’s water polo program defeated UCLA 13-12 before a packed NCAA final at Belmont Plaza in Long Beach, California.

Securing its sixth NCAA crown in the last seven seasons and 11th in program history, the Cardinal men’s gymnastics program showcased its trademark depth across the board and produced two individual event champions as freshmen Cooper Kim won floor and Jun Iwai captured vault.

Stanford’s championship dominance and unprecedented longevity are even more impressive when compared to its peers. The nation’s all-time leader in NCAA team championships (138), Stanford remains comfortably ahead of UCLA (126), USC (115), Texas (65) and Penn State (56) to round out the top-five Division I collegiate programs.

Perhaps even more remarkable, the country’s next longest active NCAA title streak belongs to North Carolina … with 7.

Meanwhile, several other schools have produced double-digit annual title streaks in their history, led by USC’s 19 years in a row with a trophy from 1959-60 through 1977-78.

The Cardinal had already come close to extending the streak on two occasions during the 2025-26 campaign, with women’s soccer and women’s swimming and diving producing runner-up finishes in their respective NCAA events.

With the streak now extended to 50, Stanford’s next opportunity to pad its NCAA title count will be next weekend with women’s water polo. The defending NCAA champion Cardinal opens NCAA play on Friday in La Jolla as the top seed.

Other notable totals during Stanford’s 50-year NCAA championship streak

19 different teams (10 men, 9 women) have won NCAA team titles

9 different active head coaches have guided their team to an NCAA team title

Women’s tennis leads the way with 20 NCAA team titles, followed by men’s tennis (15), men’s gymnastics (11), men’s water polo (11), women’s swimming/diving (11) and women’s water polo (10)

Dynasties have been a fixture, led by women’s tennis winning six in a row from 1986-91. Men’s gymnastics (2019-24) and women’s swimming/diving (1992-96) have each made it five consecutive years, men’s tennis (1995-98) reeled off four in a row while men’s soccer (2015-17), men’s swimming/diving (1985-87, 1992-94), women’s swimming/diving (2017-19) and men’s tennis (1988-90) have all produced three-peats

There have been 11 years in which one team single-handedly kept the streak alive (women’s tennis = 5, men’s tennis = 2, women’s water polo = 2, women’s cross country = 1, men’s swimming/diving = 1)

The latest date Stanford has had to wait for an NCAA title streak-extender: May 25, 1978, when men’s tennis defeated UCLA 6-3 in Athens, Ga

The Cardinal kept its streak going without interruption during the COVID-19 global pandemic, winning three NCAA team titles in December 2019 (2019-20 campaign) before women’s basketball prevailed in the bubble on April 4, 2021, two weeks before men’s gymnastics repeated as champ (2020-21 campaign)

On three occasions, Stanford has won multiple NCAA team titles on the same day: Dec. 8, 2019 (men’s water polo and women’s soccer), Nov. 24, 2003 (men’s cross country and women’s cross country) and Nov. 25, 1996 (men’s cross country and women’s cross country)

The Cardinal’s school record for most NCAA team titles in an athletic campaign is 6, having accomplished the feat twice (2018-19 and 1996-97)