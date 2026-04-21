Stanford Women's Golf Claims First Ever ACC Championship in Dominant Fashion

Victory for the Cardinal once again. In a year in which the Stanford Cardinal extended its national title streak to 50 straight years after claiming the NCAA championship in men's gymnastics, other sports continue to showcase just how strong of an athletic department Stanford University has.

Women's golf, a program that has churned out multiple professionals and Olympians such as Rose Zhang, reached the pinnacle of college golf over the weekend. For the first time ever, the Cardinal are ACC champions, defeating the No. 2 seeded SMU in match play.

Winning 3-0, the Cardinal got off to a hot start on the day at Porters Neck Country Club, with all five of Stanford's golfers winning their opening holes to give the Cardinal an early lead. And while the Cardinal only trailed by one point in one match, the deficit was erased quickly, lasting only one hole. By the midway point of the day, the Cardinal led by at least two holes in all five matches.

Sophomore Meja Örtengren was the first golfer for Stanford to go final and dominated in the match play portion of the ACC championship.

Winning 4-3 over Grace Jin, Örtengren took control of the match, sinking five straight birdie putts to turn the match from being a tie into a five hole lead for Stanford. After the match ended in 15 holes, Örtengren was 5-under for the round, playing her best golf during the match play finals.

After Örtengren dominated in her outing, senior Megha Ganne earned another point for Stanford, going up four after just six holes of play.

While SMU golfer Mackenzie Lee gained a couple of holes on Ganne down the stretch, Ganne's short game and putting proved to be the difference maker, securing a 3-2 victory and sinking six birdie putts on Sunday—the most in any round from her weekend.

With Ganne and Örtengren doing their jobs, it then became a matter of who would secure the third point for the Cardinal. All three remaining matches for the Cardinal had the chance to clinch first, but it was the ACC’s individual champion, Paula Martín Sampedro, who clinched it on hole 15 with a 4-3 win over SMU's Emily Odwin.

Martín Sampedro, a junior from Madrid, Spain, took a big lead early and led by as many a five through 12 holes. And while she was unable to close out the match with a three-putt on hole 14, she birdied on hole 15 to secure the team championship for Stanford. Martín Sampredro finished with seven birdies in 15 holes in the final round on Sunday.

To cap things off, the Cardinal almost got simultaneous finishes, with senior Kelly Xu leading by three through 16 holes and sophomore Andrea Revuelta leading by two through 17 holes-- but neither matched finished.

By winning the ACC championship, it is the first conference championship in golf for the Cardinal since 2024, which was their final season in the Pac-12.

That year, the Cardinal not only won the conference, but also took home the NCAA Championship. But this year marks the first time in program history that the Cardinal have won a conference championship and had an individual conference champion in the same season.

With the conference championships now over, the focus turns to the the NCAA Regionals that begin on May 11. Set to host, the Cardinal will likely get the top overall seed in the field, a testament to how dominant they have been this year. The NCAA’s selection show is on April 29 at 1 p.m. PT on Golf Channel.