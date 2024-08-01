All Cardinal

Stanford in Paris: Former and Current Stanford Athletes Participating in the Paris Olympics

Dylan Grausz

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Gretchen Walsh (USA), Torri Huske (USA) and Yufei Zhang (China) in the women’s 100-meter butterfly medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Gretchen Walsh (USA), Torri Huske (USA) and Yufei Zhang (China) in the women’s 100-meter butterfly medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The Summer Olympics are here. In what was a record breaking year, 60 current and former Stanford Cardinal athletes were selected to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, representing a variety of nations in a variety of different sports. Each and every athlete heads to Paris looking to achieve one thing: winning a gold medal for their nation. Here is a list of every Stanford athlete, current and former, who are competing in this year’s games. 

Note: This list is updated each morning during the Olympic games.

Valerie Allman (USA)- women’s track and field (discus)- (2013-2018). Allman will be competing in the discuss beginning on Friday, August 2 in Group A. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:55 a.m.

Valerie Allman (USA) throws 171-9 (52.36m) in the womens discus
Jul 24, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Valerie Allman (USA) throws 171-9 (52.36m) in the womens discus qualifying to advance in the 2014 IAAF World Junior Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kelsey Bing (USA)- women’s field hockey- (2016-20). The U.S women's field hockey team has one loss and one draw in pool play (Pool B), with their next game scheduled for Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

United States goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (31) defends against Spain
Jul 29, 2024; Colombes, France; United States goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (31) defends against Spain during a pool B match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Yves-du-Manoir. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bowen (USA)- men’s water polo- (2011-15). The U.S. men's water polo team secured a victory in their second game of group play, beating Romania 14-8. They dropped their first match with Italy, 12-8. Their third and final game in the group stage will come against Greece early Thursday morning.

United States driver Alex Bowen (9) in action against Italy in a water polo group stage
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; United States driver Alex Bowen (9) in action against Italy in a water polo group stage match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Esther Briz Zamarano (Spain)- women’s rowing (pair)- (2018-2022). The Spain women's rowing team finished second in the repechage stage, needing to win to advance. They have now been elimated from contention.

Serena Browne (Canada)- women’s water polo- (2022-present). Team Canada is 1-0 after defeating China 12-7 on Wednesday They have two more matches remaining, with the first on Friday at 5:00 a.m. against Australia, and the second on Sunday against the Netherlands at 9:30 a.m. to wrap up group play.

Canada centre back Serena Browne (10) in action against Hungary in a women's water polo group play
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Canada centre back Serena Browne (10) in action against Hungary in a women's water polo group play match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Chatain (United States)- men’s rowing (eight)- (2018-2023). The U.S. men's rowing (eight) team finished first in their heat on Monday and is set to compete in the final on Saturday at 2:10 a.m.

Kassidy Cook (United States)- women’s diving (silver medal 3m synchronized)- (2013-18). Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon took home the first medal for Stanford, winning silver in women's 3m synchronized diving.

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook (USA) celebrate after placing second and winning the silver medal
Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook (USA) celebrate after placing second and winning the silver medal in the women's 3m synchronized springboard diving competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Elise Cranny (United States)- women’s track and field (5,000m)- (2014-2019). Cranny will be competing on Friday at 9:10 a.m. in heat one.

Elise Cranny leads Helen Schlachtenhaufen in a women's 1,500m semifinal
Jun 28, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Elise Cranny leads Helen Schlachtenhaufen in a women's 1,500m semifinal during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Azja Czajkowski (United States)- women’s rowing (pair)- (2018-2023). Czajkowski will be competing in the women's rowing (pair) on Friday, August 2 at 2:42 a.m. in Final A.

Jessica Thoennes and Azja Czajkowski after winning the women's pairs
Jessica Thoennes and Azja Czajkowski after winning the women's pairs on Sunday during the final day of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Team Rowing Trials at Benderson Park. / THOMAS BENDER / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oscar da Silva (Germany)- men’s basketball- (2017-2021). Germany has won their first two games, defeating Japan by 20 and Brazil by 13. They play again on Friday at noon against France.

Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva
Feb 11, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) defends against Colorado Buffaloes guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Tierna Davidson (USA)- women’s soccer- (2016-2019). The U.S. women's soccer team won their three matches in the first round, most recently beating Australia 2-1 on Wednesday. They now advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on Japan on Saturday, August 3 at 6 a.m.

United States defender Tierna Davidson
Jul 13, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; United States defender Tierna Davidson (12) controls the ball against Mexico during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Emily Delleman (USA)- women’s rowing (quadruple sculls)- (2016-2020). The United States did not medal in the quadruple skulls, with Great Britain taking the gold, the Netherlands winning silver, and Germany securing bronze.

Grace Joyce, Emily Delleman, Teal Cohen and Lauren O'Connor (USA) compete in women's quadruple sculls rowing
Jul 27, 2024; Vaires-sur-Marne, France; Grace Joyce, Emily Delleman, Teal Cohen and Lauren O'Connor (USA) compete in women's quadruple sculls rowing heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports / Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Juliette Dhalluin (France)- women’s water polo- (incoming transfer). Water polo is still finishing up the group stages, with the French holding a 1-1 record, beating Italy 9-8, and losing to Spain 15-6. France plays the U.S. on Friday, August 2 at 9:30 a.m., and Greece on Sunday, August 4 at 11:05 a.m.

Célia Dupré (Switzerland)- women’s rowing (quadruple sculls)- (2022-present). Switzerland did not compete for a medal.

Malindi Elmore (Canada)- women’s track and field (marathon)- (1998-2003). The women's marathon is scheduled for Saturday, August 10 at 11 p.m.

Malindi Elmore wins first place as she crosses the finish line next to Tempe Beach Park at the Arizona half marathon
Malindi Elmore wins first place as she crosses the finish line next to Tempe Beach Park at the Rock 'n' Roll Arizona half marathon on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Rock N Roll 18 / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Megumi Field (United States)- artistic swimming- (incoming freshman). Artistic swimming events begin on August 5 at 10:30 a.m., and will be held each day, aside from August 8, at the same time.

U.S. Olympic athlete Megumi Field poses for a photo
Apr 16, 2024; New York, New York, USA; U.S. Olympic athlete Megumi Field poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Fisher (United States)- men’s track and field (5,000m, 10,000m)- (2015-2019). Holmes will be competing in the 5,000m on Wednesday, August 7, though which heat he will compete in has not been released at this time. The 10,000m event is scheduled for Friday, August 2 at 12:20 p.m.

Grant Fisher reacts to fans after winning the 5000m race during day ten of the U.S. Olympic Track&Field Trials
Grant Fisher reacts to fans after winning the 5000m race during day ten of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jenna Flynn (United States)- women’s water polo- (2022-present). Flynn is the third Stanford women's water polo player on this list, but the first to be representing the U.S. The U.S. women's team won two of their first three matchups 10-3 over Italy and 15-6 over Greece, while losing a close one with Spain, 13-11. They have one more group stage match on Friday, August 2 against France at 9:30 a.m., then will likely be off to the quarterfinal round which begins on Tuesday.

Spain left wing Judith Forca Ariza (9) throws the ball against United States driver Jenna Michelle Flynn
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Spain left wing Judith Forca Ariza (9) throws the ball against United States driver Jenna Michelle Flynn (5) in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Girma (United States)- womens’ soccer- (2018-2022). The U.S. women's soccer team won their three matches in the first round, most recently beating Australia 2-1 on Wednesday. They now advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on Japan on Saturday, August 3 at 6 a.m.

Naomi Girma, a defender for the U.S. women's national team, poses for a portrait
Naomi Girma, a defender for the U.S. women's national team, poses for a portrait on Monday, April 8, 2024. Girma was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NWSL Draft. / Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ben Hallock (United States)- men’s water polo- (2016-2019). The U.S. men's water polo team lost their first matchup against Italy, 12-8, then won on Tuesday against Romania, 14-8. They have two more matches left in the group stage, with Greece early on Thursday morning (1:30 a.m.) and Montenegro on Saturday, August 3 at 7:35 a.m. If they survive the group stage, it'll be off to the quarterfinals.

U.S. Olympic athlete Ben Hallock poses for a photo
Apr 16, 2024; New York, New York, USA; U.S. Olympic athlete Ben Hallock poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Hans Henken (United States)- men’s sailing (skiff)- (2011-2015). Hans Henken and his sailing partner Ian Barrows are currently in fourth place overall after a series of races. All thats left is the medal race, which will take place on Thursday, August 1 at 5:43 a.m.

U.S. Olympic athlete Hans Henken poses for a photo
Apr 16, 2024; New York, New York, USA; U.S. Olympic athlete Hans Henken poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Holland (United States)- men’s water polo- (2013-2018). The U.S. men's water polo team lost their first matchup against Italy, 12-8, then won on Tuesday against Romania, 14-8. They have two more matches left in the group stage, with Greece early on Thursday morning (1:30 a.m.) and Montenegro on Saturday, August 3 at 7:35 a.m. If they survive the group stage, it'll be off to the quarterfinals.

United States goalkeeper Drew Holland (13) reacts against Japan during Group A play
Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; United States goalkeeper Drew Holland (13) reacts against Japan during Group A play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Asher Hong (United States)- men’s gymnastics bronze medal (team)- (2022-present). Hong was part of the group of young men that captivated the country earlier this week by taking bronze in the team event. The highlights are linked above.

Asher Hong
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Asher Hong performs on the parallel bars during the men’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Madison Hughes (United States)- men's rugby- (present). The U.S. men's rugby team ended up placing eighth in the Paris Olympics, ultimately dropping their final match in the 7/8 game to Argentina, 19-0.

Madison hughes
Jul 24, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Team United States back Madison Hughes (10) in action against Fiji in a rugby Group C match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Torri Huske (United States)- women’s swimming (100m Fly gold medal, 100m Free silver medal, 400m Free Relay silver medal)- (2021-present). Have an Olympics, Torri Huske! That 100m butterfly race was such a thrill, with Huske edging out her teammate by one-tenth of a second.

torri huske
Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Torri Huske (USA) in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Dani Jackovich (Australia)- women’s water polo- (2013-2017). Australia are 2-0 to begin group play, defeating China 7-5, and the Netherlands 15-14. They have two more matches before the group stage ends, with the first on Friday, August 2 against Canada, and the finale coming against Hungary on Sunday, August 4. Both games will be played at 5 a.m.

Levi Jung-Ruivivar (Philippines)- women’s gymnastics (all-around)- (incoming freshman)

Levi Ruivivar of Philippines performs on the floor exercise in women's qualification
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Levi Ruivivar of Philippines performs on the floor exercise in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Vivian Kong (Hong Kong)- women’s fencing (gold medal epee)- (2013-2016). Kong won her gold medal bout 13-12.

Audrey Kwon (United States)- artistic swimming- (incoming freshman). Artistic swimming events begin on August 5 at 10:30 a.m., and will be held each day, aside from August 8, at the same time.

Katie Ledecky (United States)- women’s swimming (bronze medal 400m free, 800m free, 1,500m free gold medal, 800m free relay)- (2016-2018). Ledecky just continues to bring home medals. She'll have a chance at two more, with the 800m freestyle on Friday, August 2 at 2:52 a.m., with the final the following day, and the 800m freestyle relay on Thursday, August 1 at 1:03 p.m.

ledeck
Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Little (Australia)- women’s track and field (javelin)- (2015-2019). Javelin begins on Wednesday, August 7. There will be two groups, one at 1:25 a.m., and the next at 2:50 a.m. They have not announced which group Little will be a part of at this time.

Mackenzie Little (AUS) reacts after winning the women's javelin
Jul 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Mackenzie Little (AUS) reacts after winning the women's javelin at 217-5 (66.27m) during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Lui (Canada)- men’s volleyball- (2018-2023). Canada has lost their first two matches in the group stage and has one more remaining on Saturday, August 3 against Serbia at 12:00 p.m.

Jacklyn Luu (United States)- artistic swimming- (2017-2022). Artistic swimming events begin on August 5 at 10:30 a.m., and will be held each day, aside from August 8, at the same time.

Brody Malone (United States)- men’s gymnastics bronze medal (team)- (2018-2023)

Brody malone
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Brody Malone performs on the parallel bars during the men’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Manuel (United States)- women’s swimming (silver medal 400m free relay, 50m free)- (2014-2018). Having already won silver in Paris, Manuel will be looking for more hardware in the 50m freestyle. The event begins in heats on Saturday, August 3, and Manuel will be in heat 9 for this event, which begins at 2:22 a.m.

simone manuel
Jul 25, 2024; Nanterre, FRANCE; USA swimmer Simone Manuel and coach Bob Bowman during swim practice at the 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Massialas (United States)- men’s fencing (individual foil, team foil)- (2013-2017). Alexander won his first match, 15-3, over Jeremy Fafa Keryhuel of Ireland. He was defeated in the Table of 16 by Japan's Iimura Kazuki, 15-8.

Kazuki Iimura (JPN) defeats Alexander Massialas (USA)
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Kazuki Iimura (JPN) defeats Alexander Massialas (USA) in a men's foil individual table of 16 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Alberto Mestre (Venezuela)- men’s swimming- (2017-2019). Mestre will be competing in the 50m freestyle on Thursday, August 1 at 2:18 a.m.

Andi Murez (Israel)- women’s swimming- (2009-2013).

Nayel Nassar (Egypt)- equestrian (individual show jumping)- (student-non varsity). The qualifier for the individual show jumping will be help on Monday, August 5 at 5:00 a.m.

Ryann Neushul (United States)- women’s water polo- (2018-present). The U.S. women's team won two of their first three matchups 10-3 over Italy and 15-6 over Greece, while losing a close one with Spain, 13-11. They have one more group stage match on Friday, August 2 against France at 9:30 a.m., then will likely be off to the quarterfinal round which begins on Tuesday.

United States of America centre back Ryann Neushul (8) is introduced before the match
Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; United States of America centre back Ryann Neushul (8) is introduced before the match against Greece in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Fiona O’Keeffe (United States)- women’s track and field (marathon)- (2016-2019). The marathon will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m.

Udodi Onwuzurike (Nigeria)- men’s track and field (200m, 4x100m)- (2021-2023). The heats for the men's 200m begin on Monday, August 5 at 10:55 a.m. The 4x100 will have heats beginning on Thursday, August 8 at 2:35 a.m.

Udodi Onwuzurike of Stanford celebrates after winning the 200m
Jun 9, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Udodi Onwuzurike of Stanford celebrates after winning the 200m during the NCAA Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kathryn Plummer (United States)- women’s volleyball- (2016-2020). The U.S. women's volleyball team has lost both matches 3-2 to both Serbia and China. Their third match will be on Sunday, August 4 against France at 4 a.m.

United States outside hitter Kathryn Plummer
Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; United States outside hitter Kathryn Plummer (22) hits the ball against Serbia in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Polonsky (Israel)- men’s swimming (200m breast, 200 IM, 400 IM) - (2021-present). Polonsky finished eighth in the breaststroke in the semi-finals. He will compete in the 200 IM in heat 3 on Thursday, August 1 at 2:56 a.m.

Dwight Powell (Canada)- men’s basketball- (2010-2014). Canada is 2-0 in the group stage with wins over Greece (86-79) and Australia (93-83). They have one more game in this stage, on Friday, August 2 against Spain. The game is set for tip-off at 8:15 a.m.

dwight powel
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canada forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots the ball against USA in the third quarter of the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Jewel Roemer (United States)- women’s water polo- (2021-present). The U.S. women's team won two of their first three matchups 10-3 over Italy and 15-6 over Greece, while losing a close one with Spain, 13-11. They have one more group stage match on Friday, August 2 against France at 9:30 a.m., then will likely be off to the quarterfinal round which begins on Tuesday.

jewel roemer
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; United States driver Jewel Roemer (9) handles the ball against Spain in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ruck (Canada)- women’s swimming (50m free, 400m free relay)- (2018-2023). Ruck will be competing in the 50m freestyle in heat 10 on Saturday, August 3 at 2:24 a.m.

Taylor Ruck (CAN) reacts after swimming in the women's 100m backstroke
July 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Taylor Ruck (CAN) reacts after swimming in the women's 100m backstroke heats during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Shoji (United States)- men’s volleyball- (2008-2012). The U.S. men's volleyball team has already beating Germany (3-0) and Argentina (3-0). They will take on Japan on Friday, August 2 to wrap up pool play.

United States libero Erik Shoji (22) celebrates after their win against Germany
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; United States libero Erik Shoji (22) celebrates after their win against Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports / Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Alanna Smith (Australia)- women’s basketball- (2015-2019). Australia lost to Nigeria, 75-62, in their first game. They have two more to play in the group stage. The first will come against Canada on Thursday, August 1, and the second will be on Sunday, August 4 against France.

Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) dribbles the ball against LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby
Jul 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) dribbles the ball against LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Regan Smith (United States)- women’s swimming (100m back silver medal, 200m fly, 200m back)- (2021-2022). Smith has already pocketed a silver medal for her backstroke, and finished second in her heat for the 200m butterfly on Wednesday night. The final for that event will be held on Thursday, August 1, at 11:30 a.m. She is also set to compete in the 200m backstroke qualifiers on Thursday, in heat 3 at 2:08 a.m.

regan smith
Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Regan Smith (USA) in the women’s 200-meter butterfly semifinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Sophia Smith (United States)- women’s soccer- (2018-2020). The U.S. women's soccer team won their three matches in the first round, most recently beating Australia 2-1 on Wednesday. They now advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on Japan on Saturday, August 3 at 6 a.m.

Sophia smith
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Jul 28, 2024; Marseille, France; Sophia Smith of United States in action with Kathrin Hendrich of Germany in a Group B match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Orange Velodrome. Mandatory Credit: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports / Reuters-USA TODAY Sports

Katerina Stefanidi (Greece)- women’s track and field (pole vault)- (2008-2012). Women's pole vault begins on Monday, August 5 at 1:40 a.m.

Katerina Stefanidi (GRE) in the women's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games
Aug 5, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Katerina Stefanidi (GRE) in the women's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Maggie Steffens (United States)- women’s water polo- (2012-2017). The U.S. women's team won two of their first three matchups 10-3 over Italy and 15-6 over Greece, while losing a close one with Spain, 13-11. They have one more group stage match on Friday, August 2 against France at 9:30 a.m., then will likely be off to the quarterfinal round which begins on Tuesday.

Maggie steffens
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; United States driver Maggie Steffens (6) handles the ball against Spain in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Tan (Singapore)- men’s swimming (50m free, 100m free)- (2023-present). Tan finished fifth in his heat for the 100m freestyle with a time of 49.6, just 0.76 second off the lead. He will be in heat 6 of the 50m freestyle on Thursday, August 1 at 2:32 a.m.

United States gymnasts (from left) Justin Spring , Kai Wen Tan , Alexander Artemev , Joey Hagerty , Raj Bhavsar and Jonathan
Aug. 12, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; United States gymnasts (from left) Justin Spring , Kai Wen Tan , Alexander Artemev , Joey Hagerty , Raj Bhavsar and Jonathan Horton during the medal ceremony for the mens gymnastics team final at the National Indoor Stadium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. United States won the bronze medal. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)- women’s golf- (2016-2020). Women's gold tees off on Wednesday, August 1 at 12:00 a.m.

Albane Valenzuela plays her shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Jun 23, 2022; Bethesda, Maryland, USA; Albane Valenzuela plays her shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Juliette Whittaker (United States)- women’s track and field (800m)- (2022-present). Whittaker will be in heat 1 on Thursday, August 1 at 10:45 a.m. for the 800m.

Juliette Whittaker reacts after placing third in the women's 800m
Jun 24, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Juliette Whittaker reacts after placing third in the women's 800m in 1:58.45 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Williams (United States)- men’s track and field (decathlon)- (2014-2019). Williams will begin his decathlon performance in heat 2 on Thursday, August 1 at 1:13 a.m.

Harrison Williams runs 13.94 in the decathlon 110m hurdles
Jun 22, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Harrison Williams runs 13.94 in the decathlon 110m hurdles during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Woodhead (United States)- men’s water polo- (2016-2020). The U.S. men's water polo team lost their first matchup against Italy, 12-8, then won on Tuesday against Romania, 14-8. They have two more matches left in the group stage, with Greece early on Thursday morning (1:30 a.m.) and Montenegro on Saturday, August 3 at 7:35 a.m. If they survive the group stage, it'll be off to the quarterfinals.

United States centre back Dylan Woodhead (8) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre back Dylan Woodhead (8) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Zhang (United States)- women’s golf- (2021-2023). Women's gold tees off on Wednesday, August 1 at 12:00 a.m.

Rose Zhang (USA) on the 18th green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open
May 31, 2024; Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA; Rose Zhang (USA) on the 18th green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
