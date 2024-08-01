Stanford in Paris: Former and Current Stanford Athletes Participating in the Paris Olympics
The Summer Olympics are here. In what was a record breaking year, 60 current and former Stanford Cardinal athletes were selected to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, representing a variety of nations in a variety of different sports. Each and every athlete heads to Paris looking to achieve one thing: winning a gold medal for their nation. Here is a list of every Stanford athlete, current and former, who are competing in this year’s games.
Note: This list is updated each morning during the Olympic games.
Valerie Allman (USA)- women’s track and field (discus)- (2013-2018). Allman will be competing in the discuss beginning on Friday, August 2 in Group A. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:55 a.m.
Kelsey Bing (USA)- women’s field hockey- (2016-20). The U.S women's field hockey team has one loss and one draw in pool play (Pool B), with their next game scheduled for Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
Alex Bowen (USA)- men’s water polo- (2011-15). The U.S. men's water polo team secured a victory in their second game of group play, beating Romania 14-8. They dropped their first match with Italy, 12-8. Their third and final game in the group stage will come against Greece early Thursday morning.
Esther Briz Zamarano (Spain)- women’s rowing (pair)- (2018-2022). The Spain women's rowing team finished second in the repechage stage, needing to win to advance. They have now been elimated from contention.
Serena Browne (Canada)- women’s water polo- (2022-present). Team Canada is 1-0 after defeating China 12-7 on Wednesday They have two more matches remaining, with the first on Friday at 5:00 a.m. against Australia, and the second on Sunday against the Netherlands at 9:30 a.m. to wrap up group play.
Peter Chatain (United States)- men’s rowing (eight)- (2018-2023). The U.S. men's rowing (eight) team finished first in their heat on Monday and is set to compete in the final on Saturday at 2:10 a.m.
Kassidy Cook (United States)- women’s diving (silver medal 3m synchronized)- (2013-18). Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon took home the first medal for Stanford, winning silver in women's 3m synchronized diving.
Elise Cranny (United States)- women’s track and field (5,000m)- (2014-2019). Cranny will be competing on Friday at 9:10 a.m. in heat one.
Azja Czajkowski (United States)- women’s rowing (pair)- (2018-2023). Czajkowski will be competing in the women's rowing (pair) on Friday, August 2 at 2:42 a.m. in Final A.
Oscar da Silva (Germany)- men’s basketball- (2017-2021). Germany has won their first two games, defeating Japan by 20 and Brazil by 13. They play again on Friday at noon against France.
Tierna Davidson (USA)- women’s soccer- (2016-2019). The U.S. women's soccer team won their three matches in the first round, most recently beating Australia 2-1 on Wednesday. They now advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on Japan on Saturday, August 3 at 6 a.m.
Emily Delleman (USA)- women’s rowing (quadruple sculls)- (2016-2020). The United States did not medal in the quadruple skulls, with Great Britain taking the gold, the Netherlands winning silver, and Germany securing bronze.
Juliette Dhalluin (France)- women’s water polo- (incoming transfer). Water polo is still finishing up the group stages, with the French holding a 1-1 record, beating Italy 9-8, and losing to Spain 15-6. France plays the U.S. on Friday, August 2 at 9:30 a.m., and Greece on Sunday, August 4 at 11:05 a.m.
Célia Dupré (Switzerland)- women’s rowing (quadruple sculls)- (2022-present). Switzerland did not compete for a medal.
Malindi Elmore (Canada)- women’s track and field (marathon)- (1998-2003). The women's marathon is scheduled for Saturday, August 10 at 11 p.m.
Megumi Field (United States)- artistic swimming- (incoming freshman). Artistic swimming events begin on August 5 at 10:30 a.m., and will be held each day, aside from August 8, at the same time.
Grant Fisher (United States)- men’s track and field (5,000m, 10,000m)- (2015-2019). Holmes will be competing in the 5,000m on Wednesday, August 7, though which heat he will compete in has not been released at this time. The 10,000m event is scheduled for Friday, August 2 at 12:20 p.m.
Jenna Flynn (United States)- women’s water polo- (2022-present). Flynn is the third Stanford women's water polo player on this list, but the first to be representing the U.S. The U.S. women's team won two of their first three matchups 10-3 over Italy and 15-6 over Greece, while losing a close one with Spain, 13-11. They have one more group stage match on Friday, August 2 against France at 9:30 a.m., then will likely be off to the quarterfinal round which begins on Tuesday.
Naomi Girma (United States)- womens’ soccer- (2018-2022). The U.S. women's soccer team won their three matches in the first round, most recently beating Australia 2-1 on Wednesday. They now advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on Japan on Saturday, August 3 at 6 a.m.
Ben Hallock (United States)- men’s water polo- (2016-2019). The U.S. men's water polo team lost their first matchup against Italy, 12-8, then won on Tuesday against Romania, 14-8. They have two more matches left in the group stage, with Greece early on Thursday morning (1:30 a.m.) and Montenegro on Saturday, August 3 at 7:35 a.m. If they survive the group stage, it'll be off to the quarterfinals.
Hans Henken (United States)- men’s sailing (skiff)- (2011-2015). Hans Henken and his sailing partner Ian Barrows are currently in fourth place overall after a series of races. All thats left is the medal race, which will take place on Thursday, August 1 at 5:43 a.m.
Drew Holland (United States)- men’s water polo- (2013-2018). The U.S. men's water polo team lost their first matchup against Italy, 12-8, then won on Tuesday against Romania, 14-8. They have two more matches left in the group stage, with Greece early on Thursday morning (1:30 a.m.) and Montenegro on Saturday, August 3 at 7:35 a.m. If they survive the group stage, it'll be off to the quarterfinals.
Asher Hong (United States)- men’s gymnastics bronze medal (team)- (2022-present). Hong was part of the group of young men that captivated the country earlier this week by taking bronze in the team event. The highlights are linked above.
Madison Hughes (United States)- men's rugby- (present). The U.S. men's rugby team ended up placing eighth in the Paris Olympics, ultimately dropping their final match in the 7/8 game to Argentina, 19-0.
Torri Huske (United States)- women’s swimming (100m Fly gold medal, 100m Free silver medal, 400m Free Relay silver medal)- (2021-present). Have an Olympics, Torri Huske! That 100m butterfly race was such a thrill, with Huske edging out her teammate by one-tenth of a second.
Dani Jackovich (Australia)- women’s water polo- (2013-2017). Australia are 2-0 to begin group play, defeating China 7-5, and the Netherlands 15-14. They have two more matches before the group stage ends, with the first on Friday, August 2 against Canada, and the finale coming against Hungary on Sunday, August 4. Both games will be played at 5 a.m.
Levi Jung-Ruivivar (Philippines)- women’s gymnastics (all-around)- (incoming freshman)
Vivian Kong (Hong Kong)- women’s fencing (gold medal epee)- (2013-2016). Kong won her gold medal bout 13-12.
Audrey Kwon (United States)- artistic swimming- (incoming freshman). Artistic swimming events begin on August 5 at 10:30 a.m., and will be held each day, aside from August 8, at the same time.
Katie Ledecky (United States)- women’s swimming (bronze medal 400m free, 800m free, 1,500m free gold medal, 800m free relay)- (2016-2018). Ledecky just continues to bring home medals. She'll have a chance at two more, with the 800m freestyle on Friday, August 2 at 2:52 a.m., with the final the following day, and the 800m freestyle relay on Thursday, August 1 at 1:03 p.m.
Mackenzie Little (Australia)- women’s track and field (javelin)- (2015-2019). Javelin begins on Wednesday, August 7. There will be two groups, one at 1:25 a.m., and the next at 2:50 a.m. They have not announced which group Little will be a part of at this time.
Justin Lui (Canada)- men’s volleyball- (2018-2023). Canada has lost their first two matches in the group stage and has one more remaining on Saturday, August 3 against Serbia at 12:00 p.m.
Jacklyn Luu (United States)- artistic swimming- (2017-2022). Artistic swimming events begin on August 5 at 10:30 a.m., and will be held each day, aside from August 8, at the same time.
Brody Malone (United States)- men’s gymnastics bronze medal (team)- (2018-2023)
Simone Manuel (United States)- women’s swimming (silver medal 400m free relay, 50m free)- (2014-2018). Having already won silver in Paris, Manuel will be looking for more hardware in the 50m freestyle. The event begins in heats on Saturday, August 3, and Manuel will be in heat 9 for this event, which begins at 2:22 a.m.
Alexander Massialas (United States)- men’s fencing (individual foil, team foil)- (2013-2017). Alexander won his first match, 15-3, over Jeremy Fafa Keryhuel of Ireland. He was defeated in the Table of 16 by Japan's Iimura Kazuki, 15-8.
Alberto Mestre (Venezuela)- men’s swimming- (2017-2019). Mestre will be competing in the 50m freestyle on Thursday, August 1 at 2:18 a.m.
Andi Murez (Israel)- women’s swimming- (2009-2013).
Nayel Nassar (Egypt)- equestrian (individual show jumping)- (student-non varsity). The qualifier for the individual show jumping will be help on Monday, August 5 at 5:00 a.m.
Ryann Neushul (United States)- women’s water polo- (2018-present). The U.S. women's team won two of their first three matchups 10-3 over Italy and 15-6 over Greece, while losing a close one with Spain, 13-11. They have one more group stage match on Friday, August 2 against France at 9:30 a.m., then will likely be off to the quarterfinal round which begins on Tuesday.
Fiona O’Keeffe (United States)- women’s track and field (marathon)- (2016-2019). The marathon will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m.
Udodi Onwuzurike (Nigeria)- men’s track and field (200m, 4x100m)- (2021-2023). The heats for the men's 200m begin on Monday, August 5 at 10:55 a.m. The 4x100 will have heats beginning on Thursday, August 8 at 2:35 a.m.
Kathryn Plummer (United States)- women’s volleyball- (2016-2020). The U.S. women's volleyball team has lost both matches 3-2 to both Serbia and China. Their third match will be on Sunday, August 4 against France at 4 a.m.
Ron Polonsky (Israel)- men’s swimming (200m breast, 200 IM, 400 IM) - (2021-present). Polonsky finished eighth in the breaststroke in the semi-finals. He will compete in the 200 IM in heat 3 on Thursday, August 1 at 2:56 a.m.
Dwight Powell (Canada)- men’s basketball- (2010-2014). Canada is 2-0 in the group stage with wins over Greece (86-79) and Australia (93-83). They have one more game in this stage, on Friday, August 2 against Spain. The game is set for tip-off at 8:15 a.m.
Jewel Roemer (United States)- women’s water polo- (2021-present). The U.S. women's team won two of their first three matchups 10-3 over Italy and 15-6 over Greece, while losing a close one with Spain, 13-11. They have one more group stage match on Friday, August 2 against France at 9:30 a.m., then will likely be off to the quarterfinal round which begins on Tuesday.
Taylor Ruck (Canada)- women’s swimming (50m free, 400m free relay)- (2018-2023). Ruck will be competing in the 50m freestyle in heat 10 on Saturday, August 3 at 2:24 a.m.
Erik Shoji (United States)- men’s volleyball- (2008-2012). The U.S. men's volleyball team has already beating Germany (3-0) and Argentina (3-0). They will take on Japan on Friday, August 2 to wrap up pool play.
Alanna Smith (Australia)- women’s basketball- (2015-2019). Australia lost to Nigeria, 75-62, in their first game. They have two more to play in the group stage. The first will come against Canada on Thursday, August 1, and the second will be on Sunday, August 4 against France.
Regan Smith (United States)- women’s swimming (100m back silver medal, 200m fly, 200m back)- (2021-2022). Smith has already pocketed a silver medal for her backstroke, and finished second in her heat for the 200m butterfly on Wednesday night. The final for that event will be held on Thursday, August 1, at 11:30 a.m. She is also set to compete in the 200m backstroke qualifiers on Thursday, in heat 3 at 2:08 a.m.
Sophia Smith (United States)- women’s soccer- (2018-2020). The U.S. women's soccer team won their three matches in the first round, most recently beating Australia 2-1 on Wednesday. They now advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on Japan on Saturday, August 3 at 6 a.m.
Katerina Stefanidi (Greece)- women’s track and field (pole vault)- (2008-2012). Women's pole vault begins on Monday, August 5 at 1:40 a.m.
Maggie Steffens (United States)- women’s water polo- (2012-2017). The U.S. women's team won two of their first three matchups 10-3 over Italy and 15-6 over Greece, while losing a close one with Spain, 13-11. They have one more group stage match on Friday, August 2 against France at 9:30 a.m., then will likely be off to the quarterfinal round which begins on Tuesday.
Jonathan Tan (Singapore)- men’s swimming (50m free, 100m free)- (2023-present). Tan finished fifth in his heat for the 100m freestyle with a time of 49.6, just 0.76 second off the lead. He will be in heat 6 of the 50m freestyle on Thursday, August 1 at 2:32 a.m.
Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)- women’s golf- (2016-2020). Women's gold tees off on Wednesday, August 1 at 12:00 a.m.
Juliette Whittaker (United States)- women’s track and field (800m)- (2022-present). Whittaker will be in heat 1 on Thursday, August 1 at 10:45 a.m. for the 800m.
Harrison Williams (United States)- men’s track and field (decathlon)- (2014-2019). Williams will begin his decathlon performance in heat 2 on Thursday, August 1 at 1:13 a.m.
Dylan Woodhead (United States)- men’s water polo- (2016-2020). The U.S. men's water polo team lost their first matchup against Italy, 12-8, then won on Tuesday against Romania, 14-8. They have two more matches left in the group stage, with Greece early on Thursday morning (1:30 a.m.) and Montenegro on Saturday, August 3 at 7:35 a.m. If they survive the group stage, it'll be off to the quarterfinals.
Rose Zhang (United States)- women’s golf- (2021-2023). Women's gold tees off on Wednesday, August 1 at 12:00 a.m.