Ace Glass Could be the Fourth Addition to the 2025 Stanford Recruiting Class
Stanford may have another recruit on their hands. Ace Glass, a shooting guard from Rancho Cucamonga, CA, has officially reopened his recruitment after de-committing from Texas A&M.
The three-star announced his top three months ago: Texas A&M, Stanford, and Wyoming. Glass ultimately chose the Aggies, but after a new coaching change, he decided to re-open his recruitment.
It is unclear whether he will be choosing between new teams or just Stanford and Wyoming, but it is fair to assume that the programs with the highest chances are currently in Palo Alto or Laramie.
Taking a look at the two programs, there are many differences.
Stanford is a better program historically and plays in a better conference where they will host top teams often. At Wyoming, they are a lesser known program, and don't play in a phenomenal conference.
This past season, the Cardinal went 21-14, and Kyle Smith had a terrific opening campaign. They finished seventh in the ACC, and even got by a round of the NIT before falling to Kent State.
Wyoming, on the other hand, finished 12-20 and ninth in the Mountain West. Both teams’ only common opponent was CSU Fullerton, in which the Cowboys beat by four, and the Cardinal beat by 27.
That is all without even mentioning academics, where Stanford is ranked as one of if not the best academic institution in America.
If the choice is between just these two programs, then Stanford would appear to have an edge, at least on paper. Of course, there will be the questions around fit and playing time to contend with, but judging the programs off their 2024-25 campaigns and the trajectory of each, Stanford would seemingly come out ahead in this race.