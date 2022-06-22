Andrej Stojakaovic opens up about Stanford visit

Andrej Stojakovic might be Stanford's most coveted recruit in the class of 2023, as pairing him with five-star Kanaan Carlyle could potentially give the Cardinal an elite duo.

Stojakovic has taken two official visits thus far seeing Stanford at the beginning of June and UCLA this past week. He also plans to make a trip to visit Saint Mary's as he expressed that they were one of the first schools to recruit him.

The son of Peja Stojakovic has burst onto the scene going from practically unknown to flying up the rankings, as he is now the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2023 class. He is an elite scorer that can shoot the three with the best of them, and has also shown the ability to run an offense.

In an interview with 247Sports, he opened up about his recruitment and how each of the visits went. Here is what he had to say about his visit to Stanford:

"It was by far the most impressive campus," he said of Stanford. "It was a huge campus. Just seeing how the staff welcomed me and my family with open arms, it was great."

He also touched on the relationship he has built with assistant Rob Ehsan saying:

"It's amazing, he reaches out and checks in almost every day just to see how I am doing and it's been great so far..."

The Cardinal will need to continue to build and maintain that relationship as Stojakovic recently received a crystal ball prediction in favor of UCLA. Stojakovic has expressed that he plans to announce his decision before the first signing day, which falls in November.