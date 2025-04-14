Could Xaivian Lee come to Stanford?
Stanford may have the opportunity to make one of the biggest splashes in the transfer portal this season.
Xaivian Lee, a junior from Toronto, Canada, spent three seasons in the Ivy League. At Princeton, he had two fantastic seasons as a part of the Tigers, where he averaged 17.1 points per game as a sophomore and 16.9 as a junior.
Outside of his point totals, he averaged 5.7 rebounds as a sophomore, and 6.1 as a junior. He even had great assist numbers, putting up 3.7 and 5.5 in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Lee has clearly been a top player in the Ivy League, being a part of the All-Ivy League first team in back-to-back seasons. He has now entered his name into the transfer portal.
Lee has heard from many schools, but it seems like the top eight frontrunners, according to 247, are Florida, Duke, Kentucky, St. John’s, Alabama, BYU, North Carolina, and Stanford.
Now obviously, the Cardinal aren’t near the biggest basketball program on the list, as all seven others made the tournament this past season. Regardless, their academic prestige has clearly been a strong recruiting pitch in the process, as Lee is still considering Stanford amongst some top programs.
All seven other programs would give Lee a spot, but what kind of a role would he serve with each of those programs? With all of the talent that these big programs consistently bring in, Lee may be more of a depth option for a number of those teams.
At Stanford, he would get to be the star player at a much bigger program than Princeton. Being coached by Kyle Smith would be huge for development, as Smith will surely give Lee the best opportunity to lead a team while still aiming to go pro. Also, Stanford is the only academic institute among the eight that would contend with the education he's been receiving from Princeton.
It's also worth noting that coach Smith took a bench player from Duke, Jaylen Blakes, and heaped playing time his direction this past season. He ended up averaging 13.1 points per game, along with 4.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
To add on, Stanford has tons of potential this season. The Cardinal are looking at some new transfers that will help them achieve their goals in the upcoming season. If Coach Smith capitalizes on new transfers, the program will be in good hands, and Stanford basketball will be could by a new face, Xaivian Lee.