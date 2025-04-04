Ebuka Okorie Shines in Chipotle Nationals Quarterfinal
This week, the Chipotle Nationals began, a tournament containing the best basketball teams in the country battling it out for the title.
Stanford commit Ebuka Okorie is Brewster Academy’s best player, and the Bobcats are the fourth seed in the entire tournament. On Thursday, Okorie and Brewster took on fifth seed CIA Bella Vista in the quarterfinals.
Okorie could not have started the game better, putting up the first 10 points for the Bobcats. The star also couldn’t have showcased more of his game, hitting two threes, and making aggressive finishing plays. After the first quarter, the score was tied 21-21.
At the half, CIA Bella Vista led Brewster 42-38, powered by a 9-0 run to end the first and start the second quarter. In the second quarter, Okorie had just two points, both off free throws, but he only took one shot.
In the second half he needed to be more aggressive in terms of shot taking if he wanted to give Brewster a chance to get the win.
The third quarter was huge for the Bobcats. Despite both teams struggling offensively, Brewster won the quarter 13-8, and took the lead on a buzzer beater by Okorie, marking his 13 and 14th point of the night.
Finally in the fourth, the Bobcats pulled away. Six fourth quarter points from Okorie fired up Brewster, and they were able to dominate the quarter 19-9, and win the game overall 70-60.
Throughout the game, Okorie showed his greatness. He had stretches where he couldn’t be stopped, and during that time, could score at multiple levels. Okorie finished with 20 points, and very efficient shooting splits, going 7-of-12 from the field, 2-of-5 from three, and 4-for-4 at the line.
He plays as a shooting guard, but is a primary ball handler, able to make plays off high screens. He's also a pass first player, making himself more of a combo guard. Off the ball, he gets open and tries to make plays for himself, as well as other teammates. Defensively, Okorie held his own, and despite not having any highlight moments, was very solid on that end.
Ebuka Okorie has a bright future with Stanford.
Tomorrow, No. 4 Brewster takes on the winner of No. 1 Columbus and No. 9 Wasatch Academy in what should be an incredible game. If the Bobcats are able to win tomorrow, they will play in the National Championship game on Saturday.
The nation is sleeping on Okorie, but luckily Stanford is awake, and adding this talent that should be pursued by some of the nation's top programs.