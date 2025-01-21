Ex-Stanford Football Lineman Commits to Mississippi State
Another Stanford football portal player has made a decision as to where they want to play in 2025. Offensive lineman Trevor Mayberry, who was one of the many players from Stanford who put their names in the transfer portal at the end of the season, announced on Monday that he was committing to Mississippi State for his final season of eligibility.
Missing the entire 2024 season after redshirting due to an injury, Mayberry began his career in the Ivy League with Penn, where he started 19 games at left tackle. Transferring to Stanford prior to the 2023 season, Mayberry started in nine of the 11 games that he appeared in that season, being deployed mainly as a left guard.
But with a large number of new signees that are expected to add depth to Stanford's line for 2025 and seeing a handful of guys return, Mayberry would have to really fight for a chance to carve out a role for himself, and instead opted to go somewhere where he could compete for an immediate starting job while also competing in the SEC, arguably college football's strongest conference.
Generating interest from both Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, Mayberry lined up his visit to Mississippi State almost immediately after picking up an offer from there. After visiting the school, Mayberry loved what he saw and wasted no time, committing the next day. Mayberry also took visits to UCF and Virginia Tech, but felt that Starkville was the best place for him.
"I just see so much potential in the program," Mayberry said in a statement via On3 Sports. "Even talking to the strength staff and the athletic trainers, their whole goal is helping you become the best player you can be and the best person you can be. The whole town is rooting for you and that makes you want to step on that field every time and make the whole town proud."
A 6-foot-3, 315 pound big body, Mayberry brings good size to the SEC program that finished 2-10, with zero wins in conference play. When meeting the coaching staff at Mississippi State for the first time, instantly bought into the culture and the mentality that second-year head coach Jeff Lebby is trying to instill while also forming a fast connection with offensive line coach, Phil Loadholt.
"I spent a lot of time with Coach Loadholt," Mayberry said via On3. "He watched some of my film and then we just watched some general film. He showed me what I can work on and I am excited to work with him.
"You can tell he is passionate about his job. He played in the NFL, and he has put guys in the NFL. So he knows what works and he has that experience. He played at the highest level and was surrounded by other guys in the NFL. So he knows what it takes and wants to coach you to the best of your ability."
Mayberry will finish up his degree from Stanford in March before immediately heading down to Starkvile in order to join the Bulldogs in time for spring practice. In fact, Mayberry noted that once he gets his degree, he will join his new school the very next day so that he can get a head start on preparing for the season and make up for the time that he lost while he was injured.
Mayberry now becomes the fourth lineman to have transferred from Stanford so far, joining Luke Baklenko (Oklahoma), Austin Uke (Miami-Ohio) and Connor McLaughlin (South Florida).