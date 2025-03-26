Five Players Stanford MBB Should Target in Transfer Portal
With the Stanford basketball season now at a close, the focus goes to the transfer portal as the program attempts to build upon their 2024-25 campaign.
Head coach Kyle Smith has some big decisions to make considering he is losing two top scorers Maxime Raynaud and Jaylen Blakes. With one open spot, here are five players the Cardinal should target in the portal.
Jeremiah Wilkinson (Cal)
Wilkinson just came off a phenomenal freshman season at Cal, where he averaged 15.1 points per game and won ACC sixth man of the year.
In two games against Stanford, he put up 4 points and 19 points (unavailable for ACC tournament game). The freshman was given a four-star ranking per 247 Sports after entering the portal.
Many teams are calling his name, and with no star guard going into next year, Stanford could make a massive statement by bringing Wilkinson to the South Bay, to play under Kyle Smith.
Will Johnston (LMU)
Johnston played his senior season at Loyola Marymount, where he was the leader of the WCC program. He averaged 11.9 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
Despite his inconsistency, the star has some incredible games, with his season highlighted by 27 points against Saint Louis, 22 against Belmont, 23 against Prairie View A&M, 20 against Pepperdine, and 27 against San Diego in the WCC tournament.
In his graduate transfer season, Johnston could be an interesting addition to the roster, providing some experience and leadership to the program.
Jase Butler (Washington)
Butler is a Marin County native, where he starred for Branson School. After a phenomenal four years, including a California State Open Division playoff appearance, he committed to Washington to continue his career.
Butler averaged 1.9 points per game as a freshman, playing around 11 minutes a game for the Huskies. The three star transfer guard could provide some depth to the Cardinal, and also come back home while competing for an incredible academic school.
Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara)
Tilly just finished his junior season at Santa Clara, where he put up 12.5 points per game, and 4.9 rebounds. The German center is looking for a new opportunity after entering the portal.
Tilly is ranked as a four-star, and the fifth best center in the transfer portal. ESPN also has him as the No. 24 player to enter the portal in the first day.
It could be an incredible move for both sides, as Stanford would get their star center they are looking for, while Tilly can play for a bigger program without having to move far at all.
Jevon Porter (LMU)
The brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., Jevon is looking to make a big leap before pushing to the NBA. After a stellar junior season at LMU where he averaged 12.5 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, Porter could make a big move to Stanford.
Ranked as a four-star in the portal and the ninth-best center in the class, the junior could make a big impact for the Cardinal next season.
Overall, this offseason is very important for coach Smith and the Stanford program. A big splash could make them an ACC contender, while staying put or doing very little could turn the Cardinal back into an average basketball program, like they have been in recent seasons.