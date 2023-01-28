Skip to main content

Pac-12 Football: Notable recruiting storylines ahead of National Signing Day

The Pac-12 will be home to some of the biggest and most important moves come signing day
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With National Signing Day on the horizon, college football teams around the country are hoping to finish off their classes with some of the extremely talented recruits that have yet to commit.

In this era of college football, it is extremely rare for recruits to not sign during the early signing day as nearly all of the top 247 recruits in 247Sports' recruiting rankings have put pen to paper. However, just because a majority of the top recruits have signed doesn't mean that some fireworks still won't happen.

Of the notable names remaining from the class of 2023, there are a handful of Pac-12 teams in the mix. Let's take a look at some of the Pac-12's most notable storylines ahead of National Signing Day.

Rodrick Pleasant, Four-star CB

Rodrick pleasant

The Junipero Serra product is looking for a home to play corner and run track. He has a final five of Boston College, Cal, Oregon, UCLA and USC, but Oregon and USC are viewed as the two leaders in his recruitment. 

There's a good chance he ends up in the Pac-12 for at least next season considering 80% of his finalists are in the Pac-12 with two on the way out the year after.  His recruitment hasn't had as many twist and turns as the others, but he is still someone to look out for. 

Nyckoles Harbor, Five-star ATH

NYCKOLES HARBOR at the Under Armour All-American Game

The top ranked uncommitted player in the class, and DC native, Nyckoles Harbor has been teasing multiple fan bases as his recruitment has been winding down. The five-star tight end/EDGE also doubles as a track star with Olympic aspirations, which is something that will heavily be factoring into his decision.

 Oregon is known for both football and track and is viewed as being in a neck-and-neck race with Maryland for Harbor. His final four are believed to be Oregon, Maryland, Michigan, and South Carolina but he did joke earlier in the week about Colorado. 

Duce Robinson, Five-star TE

Jan 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, US; Team Mauka wide receiver from Pinnacle high school Duce Robinson (2) catches a pass defended by Team Makai cornerback from La Grange high school Bravion Rogers (1) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium

Another two sport athlete with pro aspirations for both sports, Duce Robinson is a monster target for quarterbacks to throw to and is also a baseball star. He recently had a workout with the Los Angeles Dodgers for baseball, and is considering Georgia, Texas, and USC for football. 

Georgia seems to be the team to beat, but he's someone that Lincoln Riley and company badly want to add to their No. 8 ranked recruiting class. 

Walker Lyons, Four-star TE

Walker Lyons, tight end

The former Stanford pledge is now courting other programs such as Georgia, USC, and Utah while Stanford is looking to add him back to their recruiting class. Troy Taylor could use a signature splash when it comes to recruiting, and Walker Lyons would be just that.

He is currently predicted to end up at Georgia, but Stanford fans are hoping that Taylor and Lyons' Folsom ties prevail and he is suiting up for the Cardinal after his LDS mission. 

Jaden Rashada, Four-star QB

Florida Gators recruit Jaden Rashada smiles on the sideline during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Jaden Rashada has been the biggest storyline of this entire recruiting cycle due to what will forever be a cautionary tale of this new era of recruiting. After being committed to Miami, Rashada flipped his commitment to Florida and was reportedly supposed to receive north of $13 million in NIL money. When the time to report came, Rashada was the lone Gator signee to be on campus, and has since asked out of his NLI. It was later reported that an issue with the NIL agreement surfaced, and now the best available quarterback is on the market. 

He has already visited Arizona State where his father played, and was also rumored to have interests in Cal, Washington, and Colorado. His recruitment is shaping up to be one of the craziest in the history of college football. 

