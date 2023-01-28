Pac-12 Football: Notable recruiting storylines ahead of National Signing Day

With National Signing Day on the horizon, college football teams around the country are hoping to finish off their classes with some of the extremely talented recruits that have yet to commit.

In this era of college football, it is extremely rare for recruits to not sign during the early signing day as nearly all of the top 247 recruits in 247Sports' recruiting rankings have put pen to paper. However, just because a majority of the top recruits have signed doesn't mean that some fireworks still won't happen.

Of the notable names remaining from the class of 2023, there are a handful of Pac-12 teams in the mix. Let's take a look at some of the Pac-12's most notable storylines ahead of National Signing Day.