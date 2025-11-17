Stanford Men’s Basketball Signs Four in Class of 2026
STANFORD, Calif. – Kyle Smith, the Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men’s Basketball, has announced the signing of four high school seniors in the class of 2026: Aziz Olajuwon (Houston, Texas), Isaiah Rogers (Corona, Calif.), Elias Obenyah (Ukiah, Calif.) and Julius Price (Santa Maria, Calif.).
One of the top quartets in the country, the class was rated No. 16 nationally per 247Sports and ESPN prior to the addition of Price. All four student-athletes are dynamic players with the ball in their hands, while showcasing tremendous defensive potential.
“We are thrilled to add Aziz, Isaiah, Elias and Julius to our program,” said Smith. “Each of our additions fit the DNA of our program and our team culture, and we hope you will join us in welcoming them to the Farm!”
Full details on the class of 2026 can be found below.
Aziz Olajuwon | G/F | 6-7 | Houston, Texas | IMG Academy (Fla.)
Consensus four-star prospect, ranked as high as No. 40 by ESPN and the third-ranked player in the state of Texas. Ranked No. 61 by 247Sports and No. 76 by Rivals/On3. Played for Canada at 2025 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland. Averaged 7.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, leading Canada to a top-five finish.
Posted 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for JL3 on the Nike EYBL circuit. Participated at the 2024 NBPA Top-100 Camp and 2025 Nike Skills Academy camp. Moved to IMG Academy for senior season. Led Clements High School to district championships in 2023 and 2024. Chose Stanford over Houston, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati
Quotable:
“Aziz will be a great addition to the rich tapestry of Stanford University. He is coming to us from IMG Academy, a program that has produced over 20 NBA players in the past two decades.
He excels on the wing with great length and athleticism. He is a plus defender and sharp-shooter from long range, and he produced on the highest level and biggest stage in the EYBL this summer.
Aziz has lived all over the world in places like England, Jordan, Canada and throughout the United States. His unique global background fits well with the Stanford experience.” –
“Stanford is not only getting a fantastic young man, but they are also getting a highly dedicated individual to every aspect of life. On the court he will bring elite shooting, an energy that won't be matched and a competitive nature that will make the entire group better. Off the court he will be beloved on that campus as he has done here in his short time. Aziz is a home run for Stanford.” - Sean McAloon, IMG Academy head coach
Isaiah Rogers | G | 6-3 | Corona, Calif. | Corona Centennial
Four-star prospect from ESPN and 247Sports, ranked as high as No. 103 nationally from 247Sports and a top-10 player in the state of California. Averaged 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds on the Puma AAU circuit. Led Centennial to 2023 CIF Open Division Championship. Two-time All-CIF selection (2024, 2025)
Two-time All-League selection (2024, 2025). Two-time All-County selection (2024, 2025). Holds Centennial high school record for most 40-point games. Chose Stanford over San Diego State, TCU and Loyola Chicago
Quotable:
“Isaiah – nicknamed “Slim” - is a prolific scorer who can play both guard spots for us. He can initiate offense at the point of attack and operate efficiently in the pick and roll with good vision and the ability to score. He also slides off the ball nicely as a catch and shooter with the ability to get to the rim and draw fouls. He is a legitimate four-level scorer.
Slim was coached by one of the premier high school coaches in the country in Josh Giles. Corona Centennial has produced incredible high major and NBA talent over the years, including recent NBA draft picks Jaylen Clark of the Timberwolves and Carter Bryant from the Spurs.
Attending Stanford has been a lifelong goal for Isaiah and his parents and I am thrilled we could make that a reality.” - Kyle Smith
“Isaiah has been around the Centennial Basketball program since he was five years old when he was our varsity ball boy. Watching him grow into one of the best guards in the state has been an amazing process. He is an example of hard work paying off, and he has worked himself into being a Power 4 conference level player. His work ethic and excellence in the classroom is an example to every athlete at Centennial HS. I am very proud of him.” – Josh Giles, Centennial head coach
Elias Obenyah | G | 6-5 | Ukiah, Calif. | Salesian
Four-star prospect from ESPN and 247Sports, ranked as high as No. 134 nationally from 247Sports. PrepHoops No. 1 recruit in Northern California. All-CIF first team juniors in 2025. All-CIF Northern California Selection and CIF NorCal first team in 2025. 2025 CIF Pursuing Victory with Honor Award
TCAL Most Valuable Player with Salesian in 2025.
Averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and. 1.0 steals per game with Team Lillard on the adidas 3SSB circuit. All-adidas 3SSB-17U second team. Team MVP at Pangos All-American Camp. Chose Stanford over California, San Diego State, Saint Mary’s and UC San Diego
Quotable:
“Elias is someone who we have had on our radar since we first got to Stanford. Our staff has a strong history of success with recruiting in Northern California, and Elias is one of the top prospects in the 2026 class in the state.
Elias is a modern-day playmaker who we can use in multiple positions. He can guard 1-5 if needed, and he is a natural lead guard who can play 1-4 offensively because of his size, toughness and skillset. He is a true six-tool player who can dribble, pass, drive, shoot, defend, and rebound.
He plays for one of the top programs in Northern California, under the leadership of Bill Mellis, that has a very distinct style of play that displays grit and tenacity. Elias has worked hard to fulfill a lifelong goal of attending Stanford – he is tough and proven winner, and we are lucky to have him.” -
“Elias is an awesome kid. He's very coachable and has an incredible work ethic. I appreciate the example he sets for everyone in the classroom and on the court. He takes both very seriously - I never have to motivate him, and his character and work ethic serve as "North Stars" for our entire school and athletic department. There's been no better example of a "student-athlete" than Elias in my 25+ years at Salesian.” - Bill Nellis, Salesian head coach
Julius Price | G | 6-2 | Santa Maria, Calif. | St. Joseph
Four-star prospect from ESPN and 247Sports, ranked as high as No. 86 nationally from 247Sports and as a top-10 player in the state of California. Ranked second in scoring for Sweden at the 2024. FIBA Under-18 European Championships, scoring 21.6 points to go with 5.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range. Led Sweden to a top-eight finish.
Named to All-Tournament team at 2022 FIBA Under-16 European Championships (Division B), averaging 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals for Sweden. All-State Open Division third team and All-Area Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 with St. Joseph. All-CIF Northern California honoree, multiple all-league and all-section selections.
Two-time CIF Central Section Champions (2024, 2025). Led St. Joseph to 2023 CIF Section Division I Championship and runner-up finish. Invited to Pangos All-American Camp and Section 7 Showcase. Chose Stanford over Michigan, USC, California and Arizona State
Quotable:
“We are ecstatic that Julius has chosen Stanford for the next step in his growth as a student-athlete. He adds to the diversity of our roster with his international roots in Sweden, where he was born and raised, and his success at one of the best programs in California and the nation, St. Joe’s.
Julius understands winning at a high level. He has helped lead his high school program to unprecedented success, and he also helped engineer his EYBL program, Team WhyNot, to the finals of the most prestigious summer tournament at PeachJam in Augusta.
Julius has two-way talent, he is an excellent defender while also having the ability to score in bunches. He can run an offense as your point guard or slide off of the ball and provide scoring. He has an unselfish spirit and his willing to do whatever it takes to win.” -
“Stanford is getting an incredible young man. Julius elevates every room he walks into. He is a relentless competitor who brings toughness, humility, and a team-first mentality every time he steps on the court. His work ethic, leadership and character, make him a great fit at Stanford on and off the court, and, ultimately, he is a winner. He elevated our program and there's no doubt that he will do the same at Stanford.” – Tom Mott, St. Joseph head coach