Stanford Football Lands Massive Commitment From Ex-Yale Wide Receiver
It is safe to say that Stanford football has been very active in the transfer portal this offseason. A day after landing receiver Caden High from South Carolina State, it was announced that the Cardinal have also picked up another star to add to their receiver room, landing former Yale standout David Pantelis. The move was first announced by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
Spending four seasons as a member of the Bulldogs, Pantelis finished his Ivy League career having made 119 catches for 1,652 yards and 14 touchdowns, with his best season being the 2024 campaign, where he caught 61 passes for 901 yards and eight scores. Putting together a dominant campaign, the 5-foot-11, 200 pound pass catcher was named a First-Team All-Ivy League member.
Entering the portal in order to play out his final season of eligibility at a high profile program, Pantelis garnered a lot of interest from Power Four schools, with offers from Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia and California as well, but opted instead to join the Cardinal and be a part of the quest for a resurgent 2025 season.
In his true freshman season in 2021, Pantelis appeared in eight games as a member of the special teams unit, where he was mainly used as a kick and punt returner. Racking up 205 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, Pantelis was key in helping the Bulldogs score their most points in a season since 1930.
In 2022, Pantelis improved drastically, leading the team with 39 catches for 518 receiving yards while establishing himself as a true No. 1 receiving option. However in 2023, his season was cut short due to a wrist injury but he still finished third on the Bulldogs in receiving, catching 13 passes for 125 yards.
As a high school player, Pantelis shined at Upper St. Clair High School in Pennsylvania where he was a first-team all-state receiver and a conference title winner while also being deployed as a defensive back.
His time at Upper. St. Clair saw him become the single-season record holder with 77 catches for 1,169 receiving yards as well as setting the school record in receiving yards after he racked up 273 yards in one game. As a receiver, he finished with 2,207 career receiving yards on 148 catches and 20 touchdowns. As a defensive back, he intercepted 10 passes.
Bringing in a lot of athleticism and being a player who has proven that he can hang with anybody, Pantelis will come in and expect to compete for a starting job on day one as the Cardinal look to bounce back from their fourth consecutive 3-9 season and become a more of a threat in a loaded ACC.