Stanford offers 2023 athlete Ben Minich

There will eventually be a day where Kyu Blue Kelly and Patrick Fields are no longer Cardinal, which will mean that Stanford needs to add some reinforcements to bolster their secondary.

As it currently stands, the Cardinal have just one commit on the defensive side of the ball in their 2023 class in four-star defensive back Jshawn Fruasto-Ramos, and are doing their best to add more pieces to their secondary of the future.

On Friday June 10, the Cardinal sent out an offer to there-star athlete Ben Minich. The West Chester, Ohio native plays both receiver and defensive back at Lakota West High School, but projects as a defensive back at the next level.

According to 247Sports, Minich is hoping to decide where he will play before the start of his senior season. He had a productive junior year that saw him record 45 total tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball, while catching 16 passes for 250 yards, and five touchdowns on offense.

Minich ranks as the No. 47 athlete in the country, and the No. 15 player in the state of Ohio.

The Cardinal will have to work quickly to get him on campus as he has already visited Cincinnati, Duke, and plans on visiting Wake Forrest at the end of the month.