Stanford recruiting target named No. 11 in the nation
A Stanford recruiting target just got a little bit more valuable. Over the past few months, the Stanford Cardinal have been heavily linked to offensive lineman Andrew Babalola out of Overland Park, Kansas as the five-star prospect has proven during his time at Blue Valley Northwest High School just how good he is. And recently, On3 recognized that fact even further, ranking the high school senior as the nation’s No. 11 recruit.
The No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in Kansas while being a top-25 recruit in the nation throughout a majority of his recruiting, the recruiting site On3 recently updated its prospect rankings and named Babalola as not only the No.1 ranked tackle in his state, but the No. 3 ranked tackle in the entire country, while also being ranked No. 11 in the entire nation. This is one of his ratings as 247 has him listed as the No. 15 ranked prospect in the entire nation while being the No. 3 ranked tackle.
Currently having offers from Stanford, Michigan, Auburn, Oklahoma and Missouri among others, Babalola has since narrowed down his choices to those schools and while he has yet to officially choose where to go and which school to sign with, it is expected that his decision could come soon. Other schools that also offered Babalola include Alabama, Florida State, Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia and Iowa.
Standing at 6’6”, 280, Babalola is a big and strong athlete who has been a big reason why Big Valley has been able to be one of, if not the best team in Kansas, during his time there, with the star also deployed as a defensive end on defense, where despite playing only three games at that position last year, is a big force when it comes to stopping the run.
With his senior year now in full swing, Babalola is yet to make an official decision, but whatever direction he decides to choose, he will be a major addition to any of the programs on his radar.