Three-Star OL Commits to Stanford, Bolstering Cardinal's 2027 Recruiting Class

Stanford football is making sure to fix what has hampered its program for years. On Friday, the Cardinal added another member to their 2027 recruiting class, getting a commitment from offensive lineman Clint Lundin out of De La Salle.

Lundin, a three-star recruit, is the third player that the Cardinal have added to their 2027 class, joining fellow three-star lineman Benjamin Lowther and a program-defining recruit with four-star quarterback Sione Kaho, who committed earlier this week.

Lundin's commitment proves that the Cardinal are serious about fixing their two biggest issues from recent seasons, which have been inconsistent quarterback and line play.

Dealing with injury issues and poor play at both of those positions, the new regime of Tavita Pritchard and Andrew Luck have gone hard at recruiting quarterbacks and linemen, hoping that they can turn a weakness into a consistent strength as they continue to build the program up into a winner.

New additions to the Farm

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) drops back to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This year, the Cardinal recruited players at several positions, but brought in recruits like quarterback Michael Mitchell Jr. and offensive linemen Ammon Alexander, Blaise Thomassie and Jalayne Miller.

Those guys may not make much of an impact this season, but by developing in their true freshman years, they can become fixtures over the next few years. It all starts in the trenches. With a good quarterback, and if the Cardinal are able to hammer those positions out, watch out for them to become a much more competitive team in the ACC in coming seasons.

Bringing in Pritchard, as well as a staff full of other former NFL coaches, the Cardinal's goal is simple — prove that Stanford is the right program to play for if a player has NFL aspirations.

Churning out several NFL superstars including Luck, John Elway, Christian McCaffrey, Zach Ertz and many others, the Cardinal have the pedigree, but have not had the same level of success coaching up high-level draft picks this decade. The program is building a culture that is once again attracting recruits, something that is being proven in who the Cardinal have signed.

The offensive line makeup for this season is still to be determined, and while key pieces return, such as Kahlil House, there are also new faces that are coming in. At quarterback, Mitchell Jr. is very much in the mix to earn the starting job, but it is Michigan transfer Davis Warren who currently has the upper hand.

Entering his sixth season of college football, redshirting as a true freshman and medically redshirting last season, Warren has a lot of college football experience. With Stanford needing leadership, it would not be a surprise to see him start, at least at the beginning of the season.

Still, Stanford is building for the future and if the current recruiting cycle is any indication, Cardinal football is back.