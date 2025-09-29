Top Stanford Baseball 2026 Signee Flips to Vanderbilt
Stanford baseball is hungry to get back into the national spotlight. Once a perennial NCAA tournament contender, the last two seasons have not gone Stanford's way, with the program faltering down the stretch in 2025 to finish 27-25 and miss the postseason for the second straight season.
Investing heavily in recruiting, the Cardinal put together a strong 2026 class in the hopes of finding some success next spring. But as strong as Stanford's 2026 recruiting class is, it does not mean that changes can't be made.
Stanford commit and current Harvard Westlake star, James Tronstein, revealed on his X/Twitter account that he was flipping his commitment from Stanford to Vanderbilt and will instead join the Commodores in the spring. Prior to flipping, Tronstein had been committed to Stanford for well over a year.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Tronstein is a star for Harvard Westlake and is a dynamic talent with immense talent on offense. Capable of playing both middle infield and outfield, Tronstein is projected as a long-term center fielder given his elite glove and cannon arm. After joining Vanderbilt, he now becomes the 11th top-100 rated talent in the Commodores' 2026 class.
Harvard Westlake is known for its elite athletics, having churned out multiple professional athletes across multiple sports throughout the school's history. Currently one of the top ranked baseball programs in the state of California, Tronstein is the team's headlining player and will look to take them to the promised land as a senior.
In addition to playing high school baseball for Harvard Westlake, Tronstein also has made appearances for Team USA, playing on the developmental side before playing for the 15U team in 2022 and 2023.
During his time playing with the USA National Team, he hit .362 and played a pivotal role in some of USA's key wins, including wins over Cuba and Puerto Rico. Prep Baseball reporter Shooter Hunt posted a video of Tronstein hitting in July on social media, and gave Tronstein's ability some high praise.
"Barrel after barrel with controlled aggression," Hunt said. "One of my [favorite] prospects in the class. Dynamic athlete with polish and versatile defend tool."
Losing Tronstein is big for the Cardinal, but with a young team slated to return and a large class of freshman still coming in ahead of the spring, the Cardinal should be able to make up for Tronstein's loss and make a run at the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2023.