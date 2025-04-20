Why Nordin Kapic Would Fit with Stanford Basketball
Stanford might just have their guy. Nordin Kapic is a 6’8 forward who has spent time at the Division II level at Lynn University, before transferring to UC San Diego for his junior season.
In his freshman and sophomore seasons with Lynn, he played in a total of 52 games, shooting 51.7% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc in his two seasons there. He averaged 19.2 points per game in that span before transferring to San Diego.
The Tritons went 30-5 and had a phenomenal season, where they qualified for the NCAA tournament in their first year eligible. Kapic was one of their stars, averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds, and was a huge piece to their success.
After the season finished, Kapic decided to enter the portal for his final year of eligibility. Although no reports have come out, this is the type of player that Stanford head coach Kyle Smith may be after. He hasn't been at a huge school to date, but becoming a Cardinal could be the right opportunity to showcase his talent on the court.
Stanford doesn’t have a center capable of starting, and a Kapic signing doesn’t necessarily end that issue. The Austrian plays similar to Chisom Okpara, just as more of a shooting threat, than predominantly a physical forward.
Kapic knows how to be physical. His go-to play is a pump fake and drive to the basket, where he makes sure to make contact with opponents to give himself space near the basket. His pump fake works, as players know he is able to score from beyond the arc, usually in a catch and shoot situation.
Kapic’s only flaw of coming to the ACC would be the question of how physical he can be when playing bigger and tougher guys. If he is able to provide that presence in the post, there is no doubt he will be able to be a great player at the higher level of college basketball.
If this were to happen, the starting lineup would look something like: Ebuka Okorie, Jaylen Petty, Ryan Agarwal, Nordin Kapic, and Chisom Okpara. The size would definitely be an issue, but luckily Kyle Smith would have some time to scheme to solve the issue. That lineup would have a good chance to compete in the ACC, as well as maybe even make a tournament run.