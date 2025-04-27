Can Stanford Baseball Still Make the NCAA Tournament?
Stanford baseball is in a tough stretch. Entering the season, the Cardinal had high hopes after missing the College World Series in 2024. Despite having a poor '24 season where they finished just 22-33, they had qualified for three College World Series in a row, and proven that they were one of the top programs.
All offseason, a bounceback was the plan. And coming into the year, the Cardinal looked fantastic. Things started great with a four-game sweep on the road against Fullerton, followed by a four-game home sweep against Washington. The 8-0 start was perfect. Then, despite a 2-2 series tie against Xavier, the Cardinal still sat at 10-2 entering conference play.
In their first year in the ACC, they were set for an uphill climb. Entering one of the top conferences in college baseball, coming out as a top team seemed close to impossible. That was until they started 5-1 in conference play, taking down No. 4 North Carolina on the road and Duke at home.
Stanford was 15-3, and looking better than ever, but then things went terribly downhill.
A series sweep to Cal was the worst possible outcome, and the Cardinal haven't quite been the same since. To follow that up, they were swept by Virginia, then Georgia Tech, then took just one against Clemson, before another sweep by Notre Dame. Stanford’s season went from College World Series hopeful, to NCAA Tournament doubtful.
Luckily, Stanford won some big midweek games against San Jose State, Santa Clara, and UC Davis twice, to a good non-conference record and keep them afloat.
With thirteen games left, Stanford is 21-18, with a non-conference record of 14-2 but a conference record of just 7-16. In other words, the Cardinal are having a tough time adjusting to the ACC.
But are they done yet?
Last season, the worst team in the ACC to make the NCAA Tournament was Georgia Tech, who finished 31-21 and 15-15 in conference play.
Stanford would need to have a similar record this season. Currently, they would have to go 10-3 to make it, and win most of those games in conference play.
If Stanford is able to finish the Wake Forest series with a win, sweep Boston College in Chestnut Hill, and take a game from NC State on the road, while winning four of their final five non-conference games, the Cardinal could still be a tournament team.
Although it may seem tough, Stanford has proven year in and year out that no matter what, the Cardinal can never be counted out.