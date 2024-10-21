Los Angeles Dodgers getting big contribution from former Stanford Cardinal in Game 6
Former Stanford Cardinal Tommy Edman started the season as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, though he never suited up for the red birds in 2024, missing the first four months of the year and making his season debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 19.
Now, nearly two months to the day later, Edman is helping to hit the Dodgers to a potential World Series berth. Los Angeles is just one win away from clinching the National League pennant, and are currently in a good position to get the job done tonight.
In the bottom of the first inning, Edman came to the plate with Shohei Ohtani at third and Teoscar Hernández at first after a booming single off the centerfield wall. Edman, batting cleanup, dumped a sweeper into left field for a double that scored both Ohtani and Hernández.
With the Dodgers still leading 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Edman once again came to the plate with Hernández on base, and clubbed a two-run homer off Mets' starter Sean Manaea to put the boys in blue up 4-1. Will Smith would club a two-run shot of his own later in the inning against reliever Phil Maton, putting the Dodgers up 6-1.
Coming into this game, Edman led the Dodgers in hits this postseason, and with his 2-for-2 performance so far in Game 6 of the NLCS, Edman has secured his fourth multi-hit game of the series, while also collecting single hits in games one and three.
In just the NLCS, Edman is 11-for-24 (.458) while hitting .366 overall in the postseason.