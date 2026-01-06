Clayton Kershaw Seen As Top Candidate for MLB Broadcasting Gig
It sounds like Clayton Kershaw might not stay away from MLB too long after retiring following the 2025 season. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday that the three-time Cy Young Award winner is a top candidate for becoming a baseball analyst for NBC/Peacock next season.
NBC and Peacock will become the broadcasting destination for Sunday Night Baseball and the first round of the playoffs in 2026. It’s unknown what Kershaw’s role would fully look like if this idea comes to fruition. It would be his first role in broadcasting, though.
The 37-year-old spent his entire 18-year career with the Dodgers before deciding to retire this past fall.
As for who NBC is eyeing for the play-by-play announcer role, Fox’s Jason Benetti has popped up as the top option, per Marchand. Benetti is entering his final contracted year at Fox.
MLB reached a new broadcasting deal with NBC, Netflix and ESPN ahead of the 2026 season. NBC hasn’t nationally shown baseball since the 1999 World Series, so the network’s return with the sport is highly anticipated. ESPN previously hosted the Sunday night primetime game that NBC will now take over. Instead, ESPN will showcase weeknight games on occasion. Netflix will host big events like the Opening Day prime time game, the Home Run Derby and “Field of Dreams” game.