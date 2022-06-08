Skip to main content
Seven Cardinal make All-Regional Team

Seven Cardinal make All-Regional Team

The Cardinal had a handful of players make major impacts during their regional

Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinal had a handful of players make major impacts during their regional

Getting to the Super Regional for Stanford was not an easy task by any means. 

In their way stood two teams in UC Santa Barbara and Texas State that were frequently in the top 25 rankings this season, who each provided a huge challenge for the Cardinal.

Heading into game two of the regional the Cardinal were on a 17-game winning streak that came to an end after Texas State took them down with authority, teeing off one of the nation's best pitchers in Alex Williams. This led to Stanford having to win three games in two days in order to advance to a Super Regional.

After handling UC Santa Barbara in the first game, they had to play Texas State later that night. They were able to avenge their loss against Texas State, but had to face off with the Bobcats one more time for all the marbles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The trilogy of the Stanford and Texas State game was a closely contested as they come as the game was tied 1-1 all the way until the ninth, when Texas State took a two run lead. With their season a half inning away from ending, The Cardinal did the impossible.

Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy kicked the inning off with a solo shot home run each to tie the game, and after a couple base runners got on and later advanced on a wild pitch; freshman Trevor Haskins was able to save the Cardinal season with a walk off single to win 4-3.

It was certainly a team effort to survive and advance, and seven Cardinal were recognized for their performance and earned spots on the All-Regional Team. 

Let's take a look at some of the best players from the tournament starting with Eddie Park who was voted most outstanding player.

USATSI_18400962
Softball/Baseball

Seven Cardinal make All-Regional team

By Kevin Borba2 minutes ago
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI

By Kevin Borba20 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a set to visit Stanford at end of June

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

ESPN's FPI is not high on Stanford in 2022

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where David Shaw ranks among the best coaches in college football

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Stanford Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with Kody Huff (25) after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium.
Softball/Baseball

WATCH: Trevor Haskins walks it off for Stanford to send them to a Super Regional

By Kevin BorbaJun 7, 2022
Stanford Cardinal pitcher Alex Williams (28) throws against the Arizona Wildcats at TD Ameritrade Park.
Softball/Baseball

The comeback kids strike as Stanford explodes in the ninth to beat Texas State

By Kevin BorbaJun 7, 2022
Stanford Cardinal running back Toby Gerhart (7) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stanford defeats Southern California 55-21
Football

Cardinal legend Toby Gerhart on 2023 HOF Ballot

By Kevin BorbaJun 6, 2022