Seven Cardinal make All-Regional team

Getting to the Super Regional for Stanford was not an easy task by any means.

In their way stood two teams in UC Santa Barbara and Texas State that were frequently in the top 25 rankings this season, who each provided a huge challenge for the Cardinal.

Heading into game two of the regional the Cardinal were on a 17-game winning streak that came to an end after Texas State took them down with authority, teeing off one of the nation's best pitchers in Alex Williams. This led to Stanford having to win three games in two days in order to advance to a Super Regional.

After handling UC Santa Barbara in the first game, they had to play Texas State later that night. They were able to avenge their loss against Texas State, but had to face off with the Bobcats one more time for all the marbles.

The trilogy of the Stanford and Texas State game was a closely contested as they come as the game was tied 1-1 all the way until the ninth, when Texas State took a two run lead. With their season a half inning away from ending, The Cardinal did the impossible.

Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy kicked the inning off with a solo shot home run each to tie the game, and after a couple base runners got on and later advanced on a wild pitch; freshman Trevor Haskins was able to save the Cardinal season with a walk off single to win 4-3.

It was certainly a team effort to survive and advance, and seven Cardinal were recognized for their performance and earned spots on the All-Regional Team.

Let's take a look at some of the best players from the tournament starting with Eddie Park who was voted most outstanding player.