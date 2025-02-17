Stanford Baseball Beats Cal State Fullerton in Slugfest
Stanford baseball is off to a 3-0 start after defeating Cal State Fullerton 14-11 on Sunday afternoon. The bats for both sides were on full display early in this one, with Stanford sophomore starter Joey Volchko lasting just 1.1 innings, giving up four hits and walking a pair which led to seven runs (five earned). He also hit two batters, tossed a wild pitch, and struck out three.
In the top of the first, Stanford hung three runs on CSF starter Dyland Smith (2.1 innings, seven hits, six earned, with two walks and two strikeouts), then would add a run in the second and two more in the third.
Cal State Fullerton tied the game at three in the first, then hung a five-spot on Cardinal pitching in the second, taking a brief 8-4 lead, which Stanford cut to 8-6 in the top of the third, only for Fullerton to add another three to their total. After three frames, Fullerton held a 11-6 advantage.
But that is when the Stanford bullpen came in and shut things down. Over the next 6.2 innings, Cardinal pitchers wouldn't allow a single earned run to cross home plate, giving up just two hits and one hit batter during that span.
The key figure for Stanford was sophomore Ryan Speshyock, who entered with one out in the bottom of the third. He allowed a hit to center that scored an unearned run, but he was absolute nails from that point forward.
The only blemish he'd allow from that point was a hit batter to lead off the fourth. Otherwise, he struck out six of the 13 batters he faced, getting through 3.2 innings on 51 pitches. The six strikeouts are a new career high.
To get through the first 2.1 innings, Volchko and Nick Dugan and combined to throw 91 pitches.
On the offensive end, Rintaro Sasaki continued to do damage, with his big hit in the game being a double to left-center in the fifth that scored three. He finished the game going 3-for-5 with three RBI, a run scored, and a walk.
Sasaki was just one of four Stanford players to collect three hits on the day, with DH Brady Reynolds (3-for-5, three RBI, three runs scored, walk), shortstop Temo Becerra (3-for-5, three runs scored), and right fielder Tatum Marsh (3-for-4, four RBI, four runs scored) all joining the hit parade. Marsh was only a single away from hitting for the cycle.
Only leadoff man and left fielder Cort MacDonald didn't record a hit on Sunday.
Closer Aidan Keenan collected his first save of the season in the bottom of the ninth, facing just three batters while recording two fly ball outs and a groundout while tossing 13 pitches.
So far this series, Stanford has scored 33 runs on 40 hits through three games. Stanford will play Cal State Fullerton one more time this series on Monday, on the road, at 1:05 p.m. (PT). The game is set to air on ESPN+. The Cardinal will then travel home to face Washington next weekend.