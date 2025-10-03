Stanford Baseball's Opening Games for 2026 Revealed
Stanford baseball season may be a little ways away, but the Cardinal know what the start of the new season will look like for them. Coming off of another disappointing campaign in 2025 that saw the program miss the College World Series for the second straight season, the program is hungry to turn the page and return to dominance in 2026, where they will lean heavily on their new and improved roster.
Ahead of the regular season, the Cardinal will get the chance to face some very good teams in a tune-up for the new campaign. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Stanford was one of the teams selected to take part in the 2026 REV Entertainment Colle Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona.
The games, which will be held at the MLB spring training facilities of the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals, will include six games over three days-- with all of the games set to be streamed on FloCollege.
Stanford will play in three games over that weekend: Friday, Feb. 13 vs. Arizona, Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Michigan and Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Oregon State.
While it is unknown what the rest of the schedule for Stanford will look like for the rest of the spring, it is presumed that the three games will take place before the actual start of the season, giving Stanford the chance to face Power Four opponents ahead of what will be a tough campaign.
For fans who wish to attend the festivities, general admission tickets as well as three-day tournament passes and full day options are on sale now at SurpriseStadium.com. Full tournament passes cost $66 for adults and $42 for kids while single-day tickets cost $30 for adults and $18 for kids.
Tickets to the Monday midweek game between Michigan and tournament host, Oregon State, the finale of the tournament, cost only $15. The ticket prices listed do not include taxes or fees.
REV Entertainment and the City of Surprise are partnering to operate the tournament at the MLB spring training sites, with the Rangers and Royals spring training stadium having hosted college baseball games on an annual basis since it opened in 2003.
Oregon State has been the host of the tournament in Surprise since 2014, with about 136 games played and over 180,000 fans hosted since.
The full schedule of games for the 2026 College Baseball Series is as follows:
Friday, February 13
2 p.m. – Michigan vs. Oregon State
6 p.m. – Stanford vs. Arizona
Saturday, February 14
2 p.m. – Arizona vs. Oregon State
6 p.m. – Michigan vs. Stanford
Sunday, February 15
12 p.m. – Stanford vs. Oregon State
4 p.m. – Arizona vs. Michigan
Monday, February 16
12 p.m. – Michigan vs. Oregon State