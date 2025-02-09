Stanford Baseball Has Three Top Starting Pitchers
The future for Stanford baseball is looking bright. With the season less than a week away, preseason polls are starting to roll out, with many of them being team and player rankings.
One of those rankings, released by D1Baseball, was the top 150 starting pitchers in college baseball heading into the 2025 season. For Stanford, three of its guys made the list, being one of only three programs, and the only ACC program, to have three starters make the list.
Ranked at No. 22, right-handed pitcher Matt Scott is the highest ranked Stanford starting pitcher. In 2024, Scott cemented himself as part of the rotation, going 4-10 in 16 appearances (15 starts) with a 5.96 ERA. Pitching 80 innings, Scott struck out 103 batters while only walking 36. This season could be a big one for Scott, who could earn the chance to be the team's ace and start in those pivotal Friday night games, and has the ability to declare for the MLB Draft this summer.
Coming in ranked at No. 36, right-handed pitcher Joey Volchko earns a spot in the top 150 after a strong freshman campaign in 2024. Primarily coming in as a relief pitcher, Volchko finished the year with a 2-1 record and 5.70 ERA in 20 appearances (six starts), struggling with control initially as he walked 38 batters, but proved to be an effective strikeout pitcher, striking out 53 batters in 42.2 innings pitched.
Expected to take on a bigger role this season, Volchko could find himself being the team's ace, with pitching expected to be the key if the Cardinal want to make a run at the NCAA tournament.
Finally, southpaw Christian Lim comes in ranked at No. 43. As a freshman, the Nashville, Tennessee native flashed some signs of greatness, finishing with a 4-6 record with a 4.32 ERA in 14 appearances (all starts).
In 77 innings pitched, Lim gave up 66 hits while striking out 86 batters and walking 36. With a year of experience under his belt, he could be looked upon to take on an even bigger role within the pitching staff in 2025.
The Cardinal will be faced with an uphill battle this season, coming off of a disappointing final season in the Pac-12 by finishing eighth in the conference and failing to make the NCAA tournament after making it for three consecutive seasons prior to that.
Now in a new conference that is known for a loaded talent pool, the Cardinal will go into the spring eager to prove that they can be a force in the ACC while showcasing all the new talent that they were able to get.
Stanford begins its season on Feb. 14 with a four-game road series against Cal State Fullerton. The series will last all through President's Day weekend, with game one slated for Friday, game two slated for Saturday, game three for Sunday, and the final game slated for Monday.
Friday's game will have a 6:35 p.m. (PT) first pitch. Saturday's game will begin at 5:05, Sunday's game will begin at 1:05 and Monday's game will also begin at 1:05. All of the games will be available to watch on ESPN+.