Stanford Baseball Sweeps in Fullerton, Looks Forward to Washington
Stanford just started their baseball season on a bang.
Over a four game weekend series, the Cardinal travelled to Fullerton to take on the Titans. Although they were favored, Stanford was not expected to sweep the four-time national champion.
In four games, the Cardinal outscored the Titans 42-22, showcasing complete dominance on all three days (Saturday was a double header), by hitting and pitching at a high level. Eight players hit over a .300 average on the weekend, out of the 10 players that stepped in the box. To add on, two of the four starting pitchers allowed one run or less.
Brady Reynolds had the best series, as he batted .412 with seven hits, eight runs batted in, and two home runs. The sophomore from Bakersfield, CA hit his home run total from his freshman season, while hitting near twice the batting average as last season. Not a bad way to begin his second season.
Temo Baccera hit .428, collecting hits and six RBI. The senior continued a dominant stint from 2024, and is off to a fantastic start.
Luke Lavin only got seven at-bats throughout the series, but made the most of it, notching four hits and an RBI. The underclassman made sure to make his presence known off the bench.
Finally, Jimmy Nati continued to shine posting a .368 average with seven hits and four RBI. The junior is expected to have a huge year, and has started things off phenomenally.
The veteran presence that Stanford has shown this year has been great, but their younger players already look like stars, as four Freshman took the field for Stanford during the series, including three fielders and one pitcher.
Rintaro Sasaki, the projected number one freshman in the country, had a great first series to start off his collegiate campaign. The Japanese phenom hit .389 and shared a spot as the team leader in RBI with eight. Somehow, Sasaki may not have even been the top freshman that wore Cardinal colors this weekend.
Tatum Marsh, a Bay Area native, hit .500 to start his career. His seven hits and five RBI astonished fans, as he starred as just a freshman. He even hit a bomb, as one of just two players to do so for Stanford.
Charlie Bates and Parker Warner struggled to begin their seasons, but are both highly touted guys that can still impact the Cardinal positively in 2025.
Next weekend, Stanford takes on Washington at the Sunken Diamond, as the Cardinal host their first series of the year. Washington went 2-2 over last weekend, taking down Kansas State and St. Joseph’s, while losing to Coastal Carolina and St. Joseph’s. Stanford will be a heavy favorite, and will look to continue to roll against Huskies, and possibly continue their undefeated run with a sweep.