Stanford Baseball Takes Home Extra Innings Win Over Wake Forest
What a win. Taking on Wake Forest on Friday night, the Stanford Cardinal (21-17, 7-15 ACC), wasted no time in gaining a one game advantage, taking home the 7-6 win in 12 innings at Sunken Diamond.
In what was a 6-6 game in the 12th inning, Stanford designated hitter Cort MacDonald hit an RBI single through the right side to score Saborn Campbell from third. Earning the win on the mound was Sam Garewal, who walked two batters and struck out three through 1.1 innings. Getting the start was Joey Volchko, who allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out four through 5.1 innings of work.
For the Cardinal, the scoring started in the very first inning where with Trevor Haskins standing on third, Tatum Marsh hit a sac-fly to center field to score him, making it 1-0 Cardinal. Wake Forest then tied it up in the second when they hit an RBI single. But in the third, Haskins broke the tie for Stanford, as he hit a solo home run to left field to make it 2-1.
Over the next three innings, Wake Forest took over the game, starting with a wild pitch from Stanford that allowed a run to come in for the Demon Deacons and make it 2-2. In the sixth, Wake Forest was able to take a 3-2 lead after a sac-fly by center fielder Cam Nelson was deep enough for the runner from third to score.
In the seventh inning, a two-run home run hit by Wake Forest's Jack Winnay made it 5-2 Demon Deacons.
But there was still plenty of life for Stanford, who put together a massive eighth inning that ended with them regaining the lead. With the bases loaded, Luke Lavin hit a single that scored Brady Reynolds, cutting the Wake Forest lead to 5-3. Then, with MacDonald coming up and Rintaro Sasaki standing on third, he hit a sac fly that brought in Sasaki and made it a 5-4 ball game.
At that point, up came Haskins. With Campbell on third and Lavin on second, Haskins hit a clutch double to left-center, scoring Campbell to tie things up at 5-5 and advancing Lavin to third base. Temo Becerra then proceeded to break the tie after he hit a fly ball to right field that ended up being deep enough to score Lavin.
However, in the ninth inning, Wake Forest tied it up after a walk with the bases loaded scored a run to make it 6-6-- leading to extra innings and eventually setting up the MacDonald winning hit.
With the win, the Cardinal not only extended their winning streak to two, but earned a massive momentum boost with a walk-off to begin the series against an elite college baseball program.