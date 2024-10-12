Stanford baseball to host an alumni reunion tailgate
Soon it will be time for all the legends of the diamond who have played for Stanford to return. Recently, the athletics department announced that on Oct. 26, an alumni reunion tailgate will be held, celebrating all the former Cardinal greats that have played for the baseball program.
Part of Stanford’s Reunion Homecoming Weekend, Cardinal baseball head coach, and alumni himself, David Esquer and his staff will host the tailgate which will be held at Stanford’s baseball stadium, Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, ahead of the football game versus Wake Forest. The event will take place approximately 2.5 hours prior to kickoff.
While the official time for the game, thus the tailgate, has yet to be announced, an official game time should be expected soon. The event is open to all former players, with refreshments provided.
It still remains to be seen which alumni will attend the tailgate, but the list of former Cardinal greats is extensive, with stars such as Mike Mussina, John Elway, Nico Hoerner, Carlos Quentin, Austin Slater among others having donned the cardinal red and white, each coming in with a dream of making a mark and leaving the program as legends.
After making a College World Series appearance in 2023, the Cardinal regressed considerably in 2024, coming off a season in which they finished 22-33 overall with an 11-19 conference record. After losing to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament, they failed to qualify for the NCAA regionals. With a new-look team full of young talent entering the mix for 2025, Esquer and his staff will look to lead the team through a strong debut season in the ACC and back into the spotlight of college baseball.