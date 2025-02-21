Stanford Baseball to Take on Washington in a Four-Game Series
It is time for more baseball. Coming off of a weekend that saw the Stanford baseball program win all four games against four-time national champion, Cal State Fullerton, the team is ready to roll for what should be another tough test this weekend. Facing the Washington Huskies, a former Pac-12 foe, the Cardinal will surely go into the four-game series focused and ready to take home more wins.
Set for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the Cardinal will host the Huskies in what should be a battle between two very strong programs. Washington, who made it all the way to the NCAA Regional in 2023 under then-head coach Jason Kelly, took a step back last season and finished 19-31-1, missing postseason play entirely.
Entering 2025 with a new coach, bringing in former Utah Valley skipper Eddie Smith, the Huskies are currently sitting at 2-2, beating Kansas State 9-2 in their opening game and Saint Joseph's 12-9 in their most recent game, but losing to Saint Joseph's and Coastal Carolina in their second and third game, respectively.
A couple of players on the Huskies have gotten off to a hot start, with INF Trevor Kole hitting .429 in four games and INF/OF Casen Taggart hitting .308 and leading the team with two home runs, but the bats for the most part have been cold out of the gate for the Seattle-based squad, with the Huskies hitting a collective .205.
On the mound, four players have ERAs of 0.00 with at least one appearance (RHP Max Banks, RHP Peysen Sweeney, RHP Jackson Thomas and RHP Sawyer Parkin) but overall, the team ERA is a 6.48. Cardinal batters will want to be patient at the plate, as in four games, the Huskies have walked 19 batters and have allowed five home runs.
The Cardinal, who have started the year off hot at the plate, will certainly look to utilize their powerful bats this weekend. Hitting .355 as a team, the Cardinal have eight players with batting averages over .300, with OF Tatum Marsh leading the way with a .500 average in 14 at-bats (C/1B Luke Lavin has a .667 average, but has only had four at-bats).
This could certainly be an unforgettable series, with both teams having an extensive history playing each other in the Pac-12, and even though it is very early in the season, Stanford taking home a win in a series like this could really set the tone for the rest of the spring.
All eyes will continue to be on Stanford's Rintaro Sasaki as he makes his home debut while still looking for his first home run as a Cardinal. He hit a record 140 dingers for Hanamaki Higashi High School, Shohei Ohtani's alma mater.